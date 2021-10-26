Bitcoin Events confirms crypto whiz kid Justin Sun as keynote speaker at Crypto Fest 2021

26/10/2021

Bitcoin Events is delighted to confirm well-known serial entrepreneur and early blockchain crusader Justin Sun as a keynote speaker at Bitcoin Events’ 3rd annual crypto fest: Crypto Fest 2021: Rumble in the Crypto Jungle.

Mr Sun introduced blockchain as a value network to China in 2012, and was on the Forbes 30 under 30 China and Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list in 2017. He founded the TRON Foundation, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world, which has its own cryptocurrency dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralised internet.

Web 3.0, which aims to achieve more intelligent, connected and decentralised websites, will use technologies such as TRONS’s smart contract platform to address current issues of scalability, and speed and cost of transactions without compromising decentralisation and security.

Smart contract platforms, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) are the three trendiest topics in the blockchain industry right now. Crypto Fest 2021 will be focusing on these three hot topics, as will Mr Sun’s keynote address DeFi’s Effect on NFTs, Blockchain and Web 3.0.

“With the introduction of NFT’s we have seen adoption of DeFi and blockchain technology explode, this is an exciting time in the history of our digital existence,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, “Web 3.0 is the real revolution of blockchain technology, this integration has had remarkable effects on the evolution of the web. I am looking forward to addressing these changing tides at Crypto Fest 2021.”

Entrepreneurs, innovators and investors attending Crypto Fest 2021 will enjoy talks that examine the future of the crypto industry, as well as discussions reflecting on the crypto industry’s exciting and eventful journey thus far as it overcame major challenges, from scalability and regulation to mainstream adoption by individuals and institutions.

A must-attend for those who appreciate a good debate is the Crypto Battle, which will no doubt prove to be a contentious panel discussion once again. This year’s Crypto Battle is entitled, Mirror on the Wall, Who is the Fairest of Them All? Battle of the Blockchains and will explore the new smart contract platforms and how they stack up against the oldest one of all: Ethereum.

Bitcoin enthusiasts can look forward to Raoul Pal, CEO and Co-founder of Real Vision, who will join Layah Heilpern, author of Undressing Bitcoin and host of The Layah Heilpern Show, in a fireside chat about the future of NFTs and bitcoin’s recent all-time high – and where he thinks the popular cryptocurrency’s price will go next.

Other Crypto Fest 2021 topics include:

Institutional investment and venture capital in DeFi, NFTs and crypto

The NFT hype and what is driving it

How cryptocurrencies are being used to cope with the effects of hyperinflation and as a tool for financial inclusion

Why prediction markets are key to crypto’s future

The huge boom in crypto peer-to-peer trading in Africa

How Polygon is redefining the blockchain landscape

Crypto Fest 2021 Premier Sponsors are Amber Group, Vertex Technologies and Yolo Group. The Diamond Sponsor is AmaZix and Gold Sponsors are AltcoinTrader, CryptoCurrencyWire, Luno and TRON.

This year’s event will take place online and host 40+ speakers, 25+ free sessions with presentations, panel discussions, a crypto battle, workshops, Q&A sessions and exhibitions. Attendees will also get the opportunity to join dedicated workshops in the breakout sessions, sponsored by FTX and Svalbard money.

To top it all off, attendees will be treated to an after-party with live entertainment by South Africa’s popular deep house band, The Godfathers.

