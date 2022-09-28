Bitcoin events sets the stage for an unparalleled experience at Crypto Fest 2022

Por staff

28/09/2022

The stage is set for Bitcoin Events’ 4th edition of Crypto Fest taking place this Friday 30 September 2022 at the beautiful Grand Africa Café and Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.

The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Don’t Look Up, which is based on the satirical movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’. The suggestion is to look up and take note of the changes happening in the crypto-DeFi-NFT-Web3.0 space.

Says Sonya Kuhnel, Co-founder and Director of Bitcoin Events, and organiser of this year’s festival: “Change is inevitable, and the world is – slowly but surely – realising the impact that crypto and crypto-related technologies are having on the future of industry. Now is the time to look up and explore the opportunities that exist.”

Africa’s top entrepreneurs, innovators, thought-leaders, policymakers, inventors and investors will converge on the beautiful city of Cape Town to witness African innovation. They can look forward to a jam-packed day of keynotes, presentations, competitions, product exhibitions, an NFT Gallery showcasing some of Africa’s up-and-coming NFT artists, Cape Town travel virtual reality and Metaverse experiences, and discussions and debates from more than 35 global innovators and thought leaders in the crypto, NFT, DeFi, Web 3.0 and Metaverse space.

Kieno Kammies, veteran radio personality and Co-founder of Innovation City, will be the Master of

Ceremonies for the event. Alderman James Vos, the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth in the City of Cape Town, will officially open Crypto Fest 2022.

The Keynote Presentations include:

– Michael Jordan of Polygon who will present the topic ‘The Future of DeFi in Africa’. – Hannes Wessels of Binance who will talk about ‘Why Cryptocurrency is Becoming Popular in Developing Countries’.

– Nolu Mashologu of FTX who will discuss ‘Education and Crypto Adoption in Africa’. – Wiehann Olivier of Mazars who will tackle the topic ‘The Disruptive Potential, Innovation and Regulations within the Crypto Industry’.

Explore the world of NFTs at the NFT Gallery featuring assets and artworks from a range of well-known local and international artists.

Arno Carstens, an award-winning musician and artist based in Cape Town, will release his first fine art NFT piece titled, ‘SAMSARA“ at Crypto Fest 2022. Bids for the piece will open on 29 September on the Gamma NFT marketplace. Craig Chitima, a digital designer, 3D and NFT artist, will showcase his Ubu Afro collection. Portchie, one of South Africa’s truly original artists, will showcase his NFT Art Collection, ‘Cycling by the Riverside’. Junaid Sénéchal-Senekal a South African born and internationally renowned artist will showcase a series of 15 paintings as NFTs for the #Feed2Gether Programme to feed underprivileged children, commissioned by the Princess Charlene of Monaco and the Louis57 Foundation.

Marketplaces Libex, Artjamming, Morianah Inc.,NFT Market Africa and African NFT will showcase some of their African NFT art collections.

These exciting installations will be complemented with next-level gaming experiences from Sea Monster and Cape Town Tourism in the Metaverse Zone.

Another big attraction at Crypto Fest 2022 will be the after-party at the popular and vibey Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge. Look forward to a live performance from the one-and-only Sibusiso Leope aka DJ Sbu, South African musician, author and entrepreneur, and also one of the speakers at the event.

The event sponsors are Polygon, Binance, FTX Africa, Mazars, Sportsbet.io, Libex, Bakari, VALR, Metis Africa and Opera.