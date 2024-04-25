Bitcoin & macroeconomics analyst on soaring fees & halving

Por staff

25/04/2024

The Bitcoin halving, which occurs roughly every four years, has historically led to astronomic price increases. However, recent data has shown that transaction fees, also known as Bitcoin network fees, have too skyrocketed ahead of the much anticipated event.

In recent weeks, the average transaction fee reached as high as $24.31, and has fluctuated around the $15 mark. A marked increase in comparison to recent months, where in February users could make transactions for as little as $3. Transaction fees are determined by two factors, the size or volume of the transaction, and the demand for block space.

Speaking exclusively to Casinos.com, Macroeconomics & Bitcoin analyst Danijel Zoric (right) offered some peace of mind to those frustrated by current transaction fees.

He said, “Bitcoin transaction fees have their cycles, peak and plateaus. Usually, during the bull markets, we see heightened activity, adoption that translates into more transactions as well. “During bear markets this slows down considerably. An interesting thing happened last year with the introduction of ordinals and inscriptions. This activity has spiked up BTC block usage by quite a lot.

But it’s not all roses, unfortunately. Zoric expects the current high costs to remain in place for the foreseeable, and indicated they will likely continue on that trajectory.

“It’s impossible to say what the transaction number will look like at any moment in the future, however it shouldn’t go down much as I expect us to stay in a bull market for quite some time after the halving. “As adoption grows, I think it’s safe to say that blocks and transaction fees will be fuller/higher in the future than the other way around.”

Zoric went on to emphasize that in truth, it’s impossible to predict, but highlighted that historical charts should offer reassurances, with the caveat that investors – whether through traditional means or planning to play at Bitcoin casinos – reassess as things move forward.

“First it’s impossible to predict the price of anything. Whoever claims differently is not realistic. I like to look at things in probabilities. “There is a higher probability that we will see higher prices than the recent ATH that we hit a few weeks ago. If I had to give you percentage, I would say 70% chances that BTC will be substantially higher six to 18 months after the halving. “Where do I get my reassurances? I’m looking at past cycles and the way price has behaved. This is fouirth cycle and in last three cycles this is exactly what has happened. Why change expectations until things are working like they did before, no? If things do not work this way, we will re-assess.”

See more: Central banks must remain vigilant along the last mile of disinflation

See more: Kurosawa’s Web3 Premiere “Chime” revolutionizes movie premiers

See more: Explore the latest trends in the 5G services market 2024-2031