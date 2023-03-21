“Bitcoin still has room to go as investors flee banks”

Por staff

Tim Frost, CEO of digital wealth platform Yield App says:



“Bitcoin’s current rally is underpinned by a flight-to-safety as investors from across the spectrum look for an asset that can potentially weather the current banking storm. With Credit Suisse – one of the biggest and oldest banks in the world – now in a forced buyout, markets are nervous.



It’s certainly gratifying for Bitcoin maximalists and cryptocurrency advocates in general, to see the world’s biggest cryptocurrency running headlong toward $30,000 after such a long winter – with the last all-time high seen in November 2021.

It’s likely that Bitcoin still has some room to go this week, but whether it will hit $1 million in 90 days as Coinbase’s former CTO Balaji Srinivasan predicted on Twitter this weekend, is somewhat questionable. The drivers for a full-run crypto bull market don’t yet seem to be there, but this can be an unpredictable market. As ever, anyone investing in Bitcoin would be wise to think long term.”