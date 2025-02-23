Bitget launches global graduate program to cultivate Web3 talent

Por staff

23/02/2025

Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the launch of its first Bitget Graduate Program, an initiative designed to recruit and cultivate the new blockchain and Web3 talent from top global universities.

As part of Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, this program aligns with the company’s plans of driving education, innovation, and long-term growth in the blockchain industry.

Applications are now open on the Bitget official website and will remain available until March 15, 2025.

Successful candidates will receive offer letters to join Bitget, with the earliest start date being April 1. Through this program, Bitget plans to hire around 30 graduates, offering them a structured development program, cross-functional training, and direct mentorship from industry experts. Participants will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge blockchain projects and contribute to expanding Web3 applications.

Bitget offers a dynamic and diverse workplace, with over 1,800 employees from over 60 countries and a culture that values efficiency, innovation, and collaboration. The program offers competitive compensation, clear career development pathways, and growth opportunities within Bitget.

Established in 2018, Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Source: VCWire

See more: Foreign direct investment increased to a record $41 trillion

See more: The real cost to rip and replace untrusted equipment from telecom networks around the world

See more: “AI Agents” became 2025’s fastest-growing buzzword, from zero to 2.2 million