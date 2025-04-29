Bitget upgrades Liquidity Incentive Program with Top-Tier maker rebate for institutional traders

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a major upgrade to its Liquidity Incentive Program, set to take effect on May 1, 2025. The revamped program introduces a more competitive fee structure, enhanced rewards, and expanded coverage for both spot and futures markets. This strategic update aligns with Bitget’s commitment in 2025 to serving institutional investors, improving liquidity depth, and trading efficiency across its platform.

The upgraded program introduces a tiered system with market-leading fee incentives, including maker rebates of up to -0.012% on spot and -0.005% on futures, and taker fees starting as low as 0.02% and 0.025%, respectively. For the first time, maker rebates will apply to major perpetual contract trading pairs such as BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT, significantly enhancing rewards for liquidity providers and high-frequency trading firms. Around 130 futures pairs now enjoy Bitget’s top-tier fee rates, with more to be added in the following months after regular liquidity review.

To further accelerate onboarding, new liquidity providers can submit historical trading records to receive a tier upgrade, granting access to better fee rates and higher API rate limits from the start.

“In 2025, one of our top strategic priorities is the expansion of Bitget’s institutional ecosystem. By upgrading our liquidity incentives, we aim to create a more attractive and sustainable environment for market makers and professional traders. Strong institutional participation not only drives market depth but also contributes to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

This announcement follows Bitget’s recent upgrade of its institutional lending services, which now support over 50 collateral assets with flexible loan terms of up to 12 months — providing institutions with scalable and efficient access to capital. In parallel, Bitget also launched invite-only live trading for its Unified Account, enabling professional traders to manage spot, margin, and futures positions under one simplified interface. Together, these enhancements form a critical part of Bitget’s broader institutional strategy, aimed at delivering a seamless, high-performance infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of sophisticated trading firms.

