Bitget wallet launches full support for Sei network, announces $700K ecosystem initiative

12/05/2025

Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, now offers full support for the Sei network — expanding its multi-chain capabilities and making it easier for users globally to access and interact with the Sei ecosystem.

With this integration, Bitget Wallet now supports native Sei token transfers, in-app trading, and live price tracking. Users can bridge assets from major blockchains like Solana and BNB Chain into Sei through Bitget Wallet’s cross-chain infrastructure, which spans over 30 networks. Trading is powered by Super DEX, Bitget Wallet’s aggregator connecting liquidity across more than 130 blockchains — allowing users to securely access the Sei ecosystem and interact with other networks from a single wallet interface.

“We’re excited to support direct access to Sei through Bitget Wallet,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “By making Sei more accessible to our global user base, we’re not only expanding the reach of one of the fastest-growing L1 networks, but also reinforcing our mission to make Web3 simpler, faster, and more rewarding for everyone.“

Sei is a Layer-1 blockchain combining the best of Ethereum and Solana — the developer tooling, mindshare, and network effects of the EVM, with the performance and scalability of next-generation blockchains like Solana. Its architecture achieves block finality in under 400 milliseconds, making it one of the fastest blockchains currently available.““Expanding user access and improving ecosystem onboarding are key priorities,” said Justin Barlow, Executive Director at Sei Development Foundation. “This integration with Bitget Wallet lowers the barriers for users to explore and interact with applications across the network.”

As part of the rollout, Sei Ecosystem Month — a $700,000 initiative — is being launched to spotlight applications building on Sei and drive ecosystem engagement. The program will include trading competitions, quest-based activities, and new product experiences, all accessible through the Bitget Wallet app.

