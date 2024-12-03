Black Friday 2024: Is it a scam or are the deals honest?

Black Friday 2024: Is it a scam or are the deals honest?

Por staff

03/12/2024

The executive director of the National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor), Eddy Alcántara, toured the main commercial stores in Greater Santo Domingo and other cities to verify Black Friday offers, to avoid “false offers.”

“Since the early hours of this Friday morning we have been monitoring the offers together with our team of inspectors, good commercial practices and advertising and prices, to check the behavior of the businesses and see that they are complying with their obligations as established by Law 358-05,” said the official.

He reported that they visited different establishments located in shopping malls in the capital and the province of Santo Domingo.

A team of inspectors was also sent to Santiago, Puerto Plata, La Vega, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal and other demarcations.

The head of the consumer rights defense entity said that they visited, mainly, appliances, clothing, furniture and other stores.

He stressed that the institution seeks to verify that the establishments are placing the real offers “and if the prices that the products had previously, the discounts were truly applied.

Source: Dominican Today

See more: Spain approves stc stake buy in Telefonica

See more: Orange to expand open-source AI models to African regional languages for digital inclusion

See more: Private 5G networks poised to close gap on DAS