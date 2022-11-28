Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Marketing specialist Assil Dayri gives an impression for 2022

Por staff

28/11/2022

Get ready, just around the corner are the biggest shopping days of the year – Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The holiday season attracts millions of shoppers each year looking to close deals, compete for hot products and cross names off their shopping lists.

With the arrival of the last week of November and with it the famous Black Friday, this is a great opportunity for the public that has been waiting for months for a good discount on a specific product. But it is also the chance for advertisers to start working on great marketing strategies in search of excellent results for merchants.

“Brands and marketers will have to not only compete on price but also on how the present their products and offers. Creativity in terms of the ads themselves will be a way to stand out catch the attention of customers. We know that people attention span is getting shorter and shorter which means that the ads will need to be ‘punchy’ and engaging” says the CEO of A.M.D Consulting Group an agency specialized in digital marketing, social media & customer acquisition.

Black Friday is the time to showcase your social media skills and create attractive content that keeps your audience engaged and ensures that you brand is put in a position of success for this critical time of the last quarter of the year.

Consumer shopping behaviors have changed, and Black Friday deals are sometimes exclusively online — essentially turning Cyber Monday into Cyber weekend. This led to the creation of Cyber Monday. Originally a retail holiday that concludes the Thanksgiving to Black Friday shopping weekend, Cyber Monday is now a global event for businesses big and small. In 2021, there were seven million global Tweets about Black Friday1 and over 900K Tweets about Cyber Monday.

However, there is a differentiated preparation of the advertising industry for this year. The reason would be the cuts of up to 25% that advertisers are making, even before the arrival of Black Friday.

Marketers and advertisers took note that the US job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient, and inflation is slowing. But high prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs took a toll on shoppers.

As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there’s a big sale and are being more selective with what they buy – in many cases, buying things cheaper and from less expensive stores.

After all, even though inflation is at its highest in 30 years, retail-related figures show that consumers are buying more than ever before. So, this factor does not change expectations for 2022.

The categories where you’ll see significant discounts are electronics, television, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and groceries on these two days. Sometimes it’s best to wait until Cyber Monday for ‘safer’ products like sneakers, fashion, and beauty, but we recommend taking advantage of Black Friday’s own deals as most retailers do great deals around this time.

With all these deals, unfortunately, fraudsters are also trying to cash in. Before opening your wallet. To avoid falling victim to one or more of these Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams, take a hard look at scam practices to help you watch your wallet, shop wisely, and protect your personal information online.