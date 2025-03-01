BlackDice to showcase groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions for telcos at MWC25 Barcelona

01/03/2025

BlackDice, a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions for telecom operators, is thrilled to announce its participation in MWC25 Barcelona, held from 3–6 March in Barcelona. The company will exhibit in Hall 7, Booth 7A9, demonstrating how its innovative platform is transforming cybersecurity into a competitive edge for telcos worldwide.

A new approach to telco cybersecurity

BlackDice’s platform goes beyond traditional DNS filtering, delivering deep device intelligence and real-time threat prevention directly at the router level. This comprehensive approach enables telcos to:

Protect subscribers on any device, any network, in any location.

Save costs by eliminating junk traffic, freeing up network capacity, and reducing operational strain.

Grow revenues by offering cybersecurity as a value-added service to residential and SMB segments.

Real-world deployments, such as with Orion telekom in Eastern Europe, showcase the platform’s impact. In the first month, with an initial 200 users, BlackDice blocked over 953,000 threats and saved 4.33 terabytes of data traffic for just 200 users. A scaled deployment across their 60,000 residential and SMB users is projected to save $1.6 million annually.

Showcasing New Product Features at MWC25 Barcelona

At MWC25 Barcelona, BlackDice is unveiling a suite of advanced product features, built to provide deeper insights, enhanced protection, and greater value for operators and their subscribers.

BlackDice Retina : A centralised intelligence platform that provides operators with actionable insights into network traffic, device behaviour, and cyber threat trends.

: A centralised intelligence platform that provides operators with actionable insights into network traffic, device behaviour, and cyber threat trends. Deep Packet Inspection: Analyse traffic in real time to detect and block sophisticated cyber threats before they reach subscribers.

Analyse traffic in real time to detect and block sophisticated cyber threats before they reach subscribers. Port Scanning: Identify and address vulnerabilities proactively, reducing the risk of exploitation.

Identify and address vulnerabilities proactively, reducing the risk of exploitation. Device Intelligence: Offer unparalleled visibility into every device connected to the network, enabling more accurate threat detection and management.

Visit BlackDice at MWC25 Barcelona

“We’re excited to return to MWC to share how our platform is helping telcos protect their subscribers, optimise their networks, and grow their revenues,” adds Paul Hague, CEO BlackDice. “This is an opportunity for telcos to see firsthand how our AI-driven solutions can transform their cybersecurity offerings and deliver real customer value.”

Join BlackDice at MWC25 Barcelona in Hall 7, Booth 7A9 to learn more about the platform and its potential to revolutionise cybersecurity for telcos and their subscribers.

