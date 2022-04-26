Blockchain and sustainable business practices

Por staff

26/04/2022

Society, environment, and economy have changed a lot over the last few centuries. This has mainly been due to growth in technology and the economy. Due to these changes, there is a focus on sustainability in business models. But, what is sustainability, and what is it about?

Sustainability comes from the concept of sustainable development. It means that economic and industrial affairs must proceed sustainably. That is, they must be mindful of continued economic, environmental, and social stability. Thus, sustainability is a function of how the business affects the environment, economy, and society.

Businesses have employed various measures to ensure sustainable business operations. A lot of these measures are tech innovations. One of the most recent and most influential of such innovations is blockchain technology.

What Is Blockchain Technology, and How Does It Work?

Blockchain technology is a revolutionary open-source system of recording information on digital transactions. Users save the data in blocks, which are discrete groups of data. These blocks, once completed, link to a chain of other blocks known as the blockchain.

The blocks are well encrypted and near impossible to change. That is due to their distribution across a network of computer users or nodes. This makes hacking the blockchain a pointless exercise because these nodes can cross-reference one another. In doing so, they detect any changes at any instance of the chain.

How Can Blockchain Technology Support Sustainable Business Practices?

Blockchain technology has gained popularity since its introduction in 2009. Its most notable use has been in cryptocurrency. Here, it is the basis of crypto mining operations. Its growing popularity owes a lot to its sustainability benefits for businesses. Much has been said by tech hubs such as Coruzant on blockchain technology and such benefits.

It is no surprise that governments and corporations have begun to rely on it. But, how does blockchain technology boost sustainable business practices?

1. Promoting Decentralization

Decentralization is a defining feature of blockchain technology. Decentralization means the distribution of control and decision-making throughout the network. It is not centered on one body or individual. As such, no single individual or entity can exert influence or control over the system. That is very important, especially considering the issue of government or corporate control.

It also removes the need to trust individuals or single entities. Instead, all that you need to trust is the decentralized chain. This creates a greater stimulus for transactions.

See more: Biden to nominate former Ripple advisor Michael Barr as the Fed’s bank oversight chief

2. Reducing Fraud and Promoting Transparency

Fraudulent activities in business are usually covered up by altering or destroying records. This is not possible within a blockchain. Blockchains involve overwhelming oversight. The entire network validates every transaction before it gets recorded on the block. And the records are visible and available to all parties.

This transparency makes it easier to track any attempts at fraud within the chain. If any tries to change transaction records, peer-to-peer checks like proof-of-work will flag such transactions. As such, the network will not accept it. Also, fraudsters and hackers can’t delete the records. That is because they don’t exist on a single database.

Such transparency of records also has a positive impact on environmental sustainability. For instance, consider supply chain management and documentation. Businesses can use blockchain technology to generate reliable records of resource distribution. These can help keep track of the environmental impact of resource use and distribution.

3. Cost Reduction and Speed of Transaction

Blockchain technology also offers excellent benefits in cost management and reduction. Business transactions between parties usually need the services of intermediaries. These include banks, government agencies, and realtors. These middle agents levy charges in fees and commissions, and these fees add to the cost of running businesses.

With a blockchain system, businesses can save on the cost of intermediary services. It reduces the incidence of contract breaches between transacting parties. And this will save businesses loads of money they might have spent on legal battles with clients.

Moreover, the removal of intermediaries means business transactions will proceed much faster. A transaction that might have taken a business day or two to complete may take only minutes.

There are also other ways in which blockchain technology reduces costs. Crowdfunding and tokenization of assets are some of those ways.

4. Improving Privacy and Security

Blockchain technology affords businesses greater privacy and data protection via many means. Its built-in peer-to-peer system of validating transactions between users is one such means. But it also employs a kind of cryptography that generates a pair of keys: a public and a private key.

There is a relationship between the keys, and each of the transacting parties has one of each. While the users can share their public keys, only an owner knows his private key. And, despite their relatedness, it is impossible to guess a user’s private key from his public key. This protects users and their transactions from hackers.

Each user has a digital address through which he can share assets on the blockchain. This address derives from his public key through a hash function. The address is his made-up identity on the blockchain. In essence, blockchain technology also protects the identities of users.

As for the private key, it is how users access their personal blockchain assets and wallets. A user must authenticate with his private key to transfer assets to other users. That protects his assets from theft.

Conclusion

Sustainability is a critical factor in business and other human affairs. And new emerging technologies such as blockchain embody it to a tee.

Of course, blockchain tech is not without its weaknesses. For instance, as the network gets bigger, it tends to get slower. Blockchain technology also works better if the users have the motivation to take part. But, this means that participation may drop when the nodes are not motivated.

It is also possible for a single entity to gain significant control over the network. That can happen if that entity owns at least 50% of the nodes.

But, despite these drawbacks, blockchain technology still performs well for business sustainability. Blockchain technologists will likely remedy these drawbacks as the technology improves.