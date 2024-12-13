Blockchain Capital’s tokenized fund announces dividend and upgrades to ZKsync

Blockchain Capital (BCAP), a San Francisco, CA-based established venture firm in the blockchain space, announced upgrades to its innovative tokenized venture fund.

As part of the upgrade, the fund will be offering dividend payments to investors and will be migrating fully to ZKsync.

Blockchain Capital will distribute to the fund’s token holders $0.25 per token in USDC. The dividend payout is expected on January 28, 2025. This dividend represents a return of 25% of the original purchase price of $1 per fund token in the initial token offering in April 2017.

The migration to ZKsync, supported by BCAP portfolio companies Securitize, Circle, and Matter Labs, represents a significant upgrade for investors in the fund, who will benefit from faster transactions, substantially reduced fees, and anticipated dividend payouts.

The fund enables accredited and non-US investors to invest with flexible capital commitments, making venture capital accessible to a broader range of investors. From the original token offering in April 2017, the fund took in over 850 investors from 80 countries in investment amounts ranging from $10to nearly $1M.

ZKsync is one of the leading Ethereum scaling solutions, offering a Layer 2 platform. Through its innovative zero-knowledge proof technology, it maintains Ethereum’s security guarantees while improving transaction speed and reducing fees.

Founded in 2013, Blockchain Capital is a blockchain industry focused venture capital firm which has invested in over 100+ companies, protocols, and tokens. The firm has been actively involved in the blockchain ecosystem, providing capital and operational support to innovators building the foundations of the blockchain economy.

