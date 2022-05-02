Blockchain Futurist Conference 2022

Por staff

02/05/2022

Canada’s largest blockchain and cryptocurrency event is back. Blockchain Futurist Conference is returning for its 4th year on August 9 & 10, 2022 in Toronto, Canada at Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana.

Bringing together the greatest minds of Web3, crypto, metaverse, DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, DAOs, and more. Designed as a fully immersive crypto experience with crypto powered marketplaces, NFT Galleries, Crypto ATMs, and blockchain technology used throughout the event.

With thousands of attendees returning each year, it’s the perfect place to connect with top founders, investors, and projects at the VIP Cabanas, epic networking events, and two levels of exhibitor booths.

Come learn about the future in-person and be part of the Web3 movement at Blockchain Futurist Conference. The future is here.