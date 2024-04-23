Blockchain Life 2024 thunderstruck in Dubai

Por staff

23/04/2024

The 12th edition of the Blockchain Life Forum, known as the leading gathering for global cryptocurrency leaders, concluded with an impressive turnout of 10,162 attendees despite the unprecedented storm that happened in Dubai.

Representatives of the crypto industry have always stood apart, largely due to their unique character and the nature of their activities. After all, they are pioneers. And the most massive flood in Dubai in the last century did not prevent 10,162 people from meeting at the long-awaited Blockchain Life 2024, even despite the postponement of the second day of the forum. Needless to say, the atmosphere on the site was indescribable – a very special unity saturated the air.

Throughout the event, the crypto community engaged in insightful discussions, made valuable connections, and struck important deals. Forum stages featured over 160 renowned speakers and industry leaders, including heads and management of Binance, Chainlink, Tron, Bybit, OKX, DFINITY, Ledger, Animoca Brands, Ton, Cardano, Singularity Net, LayerZero, Tether, Ripple, Trust Wallet and more.



The exhibition of crypto companies featured 133 booths, which makes it the largest web3 expo in 2024. Such giants as OKX, HTX, Bybit, Bitget, BingX, Listing.Help, and Uminers presented their services, products and teams. This offered attendees a firsthand look at the latest technologies and innovations shaping the ecosystem.



“This year, we reached a milestone with 10,162 attendees. They know that the current market growth is just the beginning of a real explosion. The next wave is coming, which is why top projects, insiders, and funds gathered at Blockchain Life to finalize their preparations. Now, we are gearing up for a historic bull run that will be remembered for years.” commented the organizer of Blockchain Life, Sergei Khitrov.





As a grand conclusion to the forum, participants were treated to the celebrated Legendary AfterParty at one of the world’s premier clubs. Hours of informal networking with the cream of the industry took place in an all-inclusive format. The highlight of the event was an incredible live concert by the internationally acclaimed hitmaker, Alan Walker. With his chart-topping songs, Alan Walker captivated over 1,400 participants, showcasing the event’s impressive global reach.





Looking ahead, the 13th edition of Blockchain Life is scheduled to be held on October 22-23, 2024, providing participants with an opportunity to highlight their accomplishments and set the groundwork for future success.

Presale tickets and sponsorship applications for the upcoming Blockchain Life event are currently available – please visit https://blockchain-life.com for more information.

See more: Explore the latest trends in the 5G services market 2024-2031

See more: The 10 most popular crypto influencers worldwide

See more: Kurosawa’s Web3 Premiere “Chime” revolutionizes movie premiers