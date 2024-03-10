Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: find out how to make the most of the current Bull Run

Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: find out how to make the most of the current Bull Run

Por staff

10/03/2024

The highly anticipated Blockchain Life Forum 2024 is set to take place in the vibrant city of Dubai on April 15-16. Welcoming industry professionals and crypto enthusiasts from around the world, this legendary event promises to be an unforgettable experience.



This time the central topic of the forum will be making money on Bull Run, which has already begun. Forum speakers and attendees will share analytics and experience: which coins to buy and sell, which coins are worth investing in now, and which are better not to invest in.

More than 8,000 people from more than 120 countries take part in the grand event.



Learn more and buy a ticket:

https://blockchain-life.com



Confirmed speakers include top figures in the global crypto market such as:



– Justin Sun (Founder of TRON, Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board)

– Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Listing.Help, Jets.Capital and Blockchain Life)

– Rachel Conlan (CMO of Binance)

– Paolo Ardoino (CEO of Tether, CTO of Bitfinex)

– Stephan Lutz (CEO and CFO of BitMEX)

– Yat Siu (Co-Founder of Animoca Brands)

– Dominic Williams (Founder and Chief Scientist of DFINITY (ICP))

– Ben Goertzel (CEO of SingularityNET)

– Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation)

– Andrei Grachev (Managing partner of DWF Labs)

– and over 100 other speakers

For a grand conclusion of the event, VIP ticket holders and forum speakers will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the main crypto party of 2024 – the legendary Blockchain Life AfterParty.

The special guest at the AfterParty is the globally renowned hitmaker, Alan Walker, who will be performing an amazing live concert.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On April 13-21, the crypto community can immerse themselves in a fantastic Blockchain Life Week, filled with exciting parties and events organized by various industry companies.

A VIP ticket to Blockchain Life 2024 allows for free access to some of those events in order to achieve a new level of networking experience.

Buy tickets while they’re still available with a promo code *** and make the most of the current Bull Run: https://blockchain-life.com

See more: The states that are wariest about AI

See more: Telefónica consolidates its leadership on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

See more: MWC24: Viettel unveils 5G Chipset and Human AI to the Global Technology Community