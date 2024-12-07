Blockchain unicorns now represent 17% of global Unicorn Club, report says

Por staff

07/12/2024

Blockchain Coinvestors, a San Francisco, CA-based blockchain venture fund-of-funds and co-investment program with a combined portfolio of more than 1,250 blockchain enterprises and projects, including more than 110 blockchain unicorns, released its bi-annual Meet the Blockchain Unicorns.

The document represents a list of blockchain unicorns, including private blockchain enterprises and tokenized crypto projects.

According to the Report:

Blockchain enterprises and tokenized crypto project unicorns now comprise more than 17% of the world’s 1,407 unicorn companies with a total of 237.

There are now 111 enterprise unicorns, 126 crypto project unicorns and a total of 29 publicly traded blockchain companies.

North America houses the largest number of blockchain enterprise unicorns at 62, followed by Asia, and Europe, with 17 and 16 apiece. Central America follows with six and Africa and the Middle East each have three.

Blockchain Coinvestors will present the full results of its mid-year findings during the upcoming “Meet the Blockchain Unicorns” webinars on December 10th, 2024 at 7:00am and 12:00pm PT.

Blockchain Coinvestors uses proprietary data sources including its portfolio database tracking its blockchain venture fund-of-funds to track emerging unicorns. Reputable secondary market trading and private rounds are also considered in creating the world’s most comprehensive, up-to-date list of blockchain unicorns. For crypto project valuations, Blockchain Coinvestors utilizes the latest data from CoinStats.

Blockchain Coinvestors invests in blockchain businesses. To date, they have invested in 40+ pure play blockchain venture capital funds in the Americas, Asia, and Europe and in a combined portfolio of 1,250+ blockchain companies and projects including 110 blockchain unicorns. Headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in London, New York, Grand Cayman, Zug and Zurich, the alternative investment management firm was co-founded by Alison Davis and Matthew Le Merle.

Source: VCWire

