Blockchain’s evolution and enterprise use cases, and the hunt for the killer app

Por staff

28/01/2023

How blockchain technology has evolved over the years

In 2008, blockchain was introduced as the shared ledger or distributed ledger technology (DLT) behind bitcoin transactions. Since then, the growth of blockchain and cryptocurrencies has mushroomed with the launch of several cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin in 2013, Tether in 2014, and Ethereum in 2015.

The launch of the Ethereum Foundation was a game changer in the crypto industry because it opened up the possibility of developing applications other than cryptocurrencies using blockchain technology. The foundation released smart contracts, enabling developers to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum platform.

Below is a high-level overview of the evolution of blockchain technology. Currently, Blockchain 4.0 provides methods and solutions for industries that make it useful for business demands.

In this post, we’ll look at the most popular enterprise use cases for blockchain and whether so-called “killer apps” have already been found for blockchain technology.

Enterprise use cases gaining adoption

Governments, business entities, and organizations have been pursuingblockchain technology to meet their unique needs, which seldom involve digital currencies. Blockchain technology is secure, traceable, immutable, and transparent across distributed networks. These traits make it a good fit for use cases that are hard to underpin using traditional infrastructure.

It’s been said that we’re still in the early stages of Web3. Cryptocurrencies get all the media buzz, but what are the use cases that users are actually adopting? Many corporations are keen on seeing how they can use blockchain. It has many applications for enterprises, organizations, and governments because of features such as transparency, decentralization, automation, and immutability. The technology has so many benefits that most of the top 100 global companies (by market cap) are actively adopting it.

Let’s now look at some of the use cases for different industry segments.

Capital markets

Blockchain technology benefits capital market participants, including issuers, fund managers, investors, and regulators. It’s a facilitator for securities issuance, enabling peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, speedier and more transparent clearing and settlements, and lower counterparty risks. The technology also provides smoother compliance and auditing functionalities.

Some companies in the capital market that are actively pursuing blockchain technology are Charles Schwab, the New York Stock Exchange, and JPMorgan.

CBDCs

CBDCs are a form of digital money issuable by countries’ central banks and monetary authorities. Research studies estimate that central banks in the G7 countries alone spend $50B+ annually to clear and settle securities. This is primarily because of the resources needed to transfer assets and reconcile accounts. Modern cross-border payment systems necessitate the movement of assets and sensitive transaction data via multiple correspondent banks, which exposes individuals and institutions to operational and settlement risks.

Blockchain technology-based CBDCs overcome some vulnerabilities of the present central banking framework by simplifying the payment system and making it an asset register and a large-scale, decentralized clearing house.

“CBDCs give central banks future-oriented tools to allow them to implement monetary policies in more direct, innovative ways and keep pace with technological change,” said Joseph Lubin, founder of ConsenSys and co-founder of Ethereum.

DeFi

DeFi enables a shift to P2P finance, facilitated by decentralized technologies using Ethereum. This novel economic system establishes standards for greater financial access, trust, and opportunities.

The traditional financial system uses centralized infrastructure that is managed by central institutions, authorities, and intermediaries. In contrast, DeFi uses code that runs on the Ethereum blockchain’s decentralized infrastructure. The use of immutable smart contracts on Ethereum ensures that DeFi developers can launch financial platforms and protocols that operate precisely as programmed. These are available to everyone.

DeFi enables programmability, interoperability, immutability, transparency, and self-custody and is permissionless. Through DeFi, crypto assets can be deployed in unique ways that aren’t achievable with real-world or fiat assets. For example, synthetic assets, flash loans and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and new applications are only capable of existing on blockchains.

DeFi’s use cases include:

Asset management

Compliance and know-your-transaction

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs)

Derivatives

Data and analytics

DEXs

Gaming

Identity

Insurance

Tokenization

Trading

Staking

Stablecoins

Payments

Lending and borrowing

Margin trading

Marketplaces



Digital identity

Blockchain digital identity solutions overcome the limitations of current identity systems, such as inaccessibility, data insecurity, and fraud. Decentralized digital identity has several use cases, including:

Self-sovereign identity: the storage of identity data for individuals and organizations on their own devices. This enables them to select which information items can be shared with validators without depending on the central identity data repository. This makes it possible to create a digital identity independent of corporations, nation states, and/or global organizations.

Data monetization (the use of personal data to obtain a quantifiable financial benefit): For example, data ownership by individuals and organizations can enable them to monetarily benefit from renting it to artificial intelligence training algorithms or selling personal information to advertisers. Users can also opt to hide their data and protect it from governments and corporations.

Data portability: According to Article 20 of the European Union General Data Protection Regulation, users have the right to data portability. This implies that the data subject has the right to have personal data transferred directly between data controllers whenever it is technically feasible. This right can enhance user experience, eliminating the need to re-verify the data subject’s identity over different platforms and services. Data portability can also increase user adoption because it minimizes friction where customers have to collect data from different providers. It also simplifies the customer sign-up process. This is particularly handy in lowering customer onboarding time, which cuts costs and reduces drop-out rates, particularly in the financial sector.



Sustainability and energy management

The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and PwC, released a report that identifies over 65 emerging and actual blockchain use cases pertaining to the environment. These include:

Business models of novel energy markets

Real-time data management

Transferring renewable energy certificates and/or carbon credits to the blockchain

According to the report, blockchain can enable the transition of the energy industry to:

More efficient and cleaner decentralized systems

The trading of permits and resources on a P2P basis

The management of and transparency in supply chains

The realization of natural capital and non-financial value

Utility providers can become more efficient by using DLT to track the custody chain for grid materials. Blockchain also provides unique solutions for the distribution of renewable energy.

Financial services

The deployment of blockchain technology in the financial industry is expected to generate more revenue, improve the efficiency of processes, reduce the inherent risk in business operations, and improve end-user experiences. It currently provides greater security, faster performance, transparency, trust, programmability, privacy, and scalability for the sector.

Blockchain deployments are expected to reduce costs for banks by $27B annually, according to a report by Juniper Research. Banks integrating blockchain technology, including Wells Fargo and Citigroup, are expected to lower costs in payments processing, trade reconciliation, treasury operations, and compliance. Ethereum has demonstrated disruptive monetary advantages by cutting costs by more than 10 times against current technologies.

The use cases for blockchain technology in financial services include:

Asset management

Global payments and remittances

Trade financing

Banking and lending

Insurance

Compliance

Global trade and commerce

The market for international trade is estimated at $16T and comprises the global exchange of goods, services, and capital. The existing processes that support global trade and commerce are mostly manual, slow, expensive, and error prone. The use of blockchain and smart contracts provide the digitalization of documents and automation of business events, agreements, and other processes between importers and exporters, which are manually intensive. This enables real-time exchange and updating of data, reducing overall trade cycle time.

Blockchain technology can also reduce fraud and improve transparency via an immutable distributed ledger in which data can’t be altered unless all the parties involved are notified. The entire transaction history is readily accessible using the latent features of DLT.

Governments and the public sector

Governments, as well as public sector organizations, can utilize blockchain technology to reduce their reliance on ineffective centralized systems. Compared to the costly and unsafe prevailing systems, blockchain networks are more agile, provide greater security, and lessen labor-intensive processes.

A digitally empowered government based on blockchain technology can better protect data, reduce fraud and waste, streamline processes, and increase accountability and trust. Such a model can enable resource-sharing between governments, individuals, and businesses by using a cryptography-protected distributed ledger.

Some of the use cases of blockchain for governments include applications for smart cities, validation of professional and educational credentials, central banking, tracking vaccinations, monitoring student loans and grants, and collection of payroll taxes.

Healthcare

Most healthcare systems that store long-term data must deal with a lack of interoperability at the public health level as well as at the individual (patient) level. Blockchain in the healthcare sector has some very specific applications. These include instances when patients want to avail the services of different healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies want to verify that the drugs circulating in the market are genuine, and administrators want to validate the healthcare data of participants in clinical trials.

Blockchain technology can help the healthcare industry lower costs, improve the transparency of patient data, enable better accountability, and facilitate the tracking of medical records. The most common use cases of blockchain in the healthcare sector include drug traceability, patient consent management, securing patient data in clinical trials, securely managing the Electronic Health Records of patients, and incentivization via micropayments. Pfizer, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lily are among the companies in the healthcare sector that are actively integrating blockchain in their operations.

Insurance

Insurance fraud add up to more than $40B a year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This fraud is difficult to detect using standard methods. In addition, insurance claims are prone to fraud, which is why processing them takes a lot of time. Insurers can benefit from blockchain technology because it can provide greater security and smooth the data verification process, resulting in faster claims processing and disbursements. Blockchain enables real-time data sharing among stakeholders in a traceable and trusted manner.

Blockchain technology can also help the insurance industry save time through higher automation, reduced expenses, enhanced transparency, compliance with regulations, and better designing of products. Blockchain has many use cases for the insurance industry, including know-your-customer and anti-money laundering measures, claims handling, reinsurance procedures, creation of index-based products, creation of registries containing high-value assets and warranties, developing P2P models, and facilitation of distribution.

For example, State Farm — the largest auto insurer in the US — and United Services Automobile Association — a US financial services group — use blockchain-based solutions to settle subrogation claims in auto insurance. In Europe, Allianz launched a blockchain platform for international auto insurance claims in 23 countries. It is intended to help Allianz subsidiaries in different European countries quickly process claims if a client is involved in an accident in another country.

Law

A typical law firm experiences an annual ~9.8% in productivity loss due to manual processes. Institutional-grade blockchain technology can mitigate the legal industry’s labor-intensive and manual procedures through greater automation, improved accessibility, cost efficiency, transparency, speed, and data integrity.

The major blockchain use cases for the legal industry include chain of custody, electronic signatures, tokenization, intellectual property, automated regulatory compliance, property rights, DAOs, limited liability autonomous organizations, blockchain-based arbitration systems, and automated regulatory compliance.

Media and entertainment

Digital video piracy in the US results in a domestic revenue loss of between $29.2B (conservatively) and $71B annually, representing a revenue reduction of between 11% and 24% for the industry, according to the US Chamber of Commerce and NERA Economic Consulting.

The major use cases of blockchain in the media and entertainment sector include P2P sales and content distribution, usage-based billing models, and streamlined royalty payments. For example, Sony recently revealed plans for the integration of blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within its games.

Walt Disney launched a blockchain platform named Dragonchain, described in an announcement as “a distributed crypto ledger framework protocol that makes it easy to create cost-efficient business networks where virtually anything of value can be tracked and traded.”

Walt Disney has chosen Blockchain Polygon to be an anchor for its Web3-focused program. The company also selected two other blockchain-related firms: Flickplay, which acts as a social media platform for video NFTs, and Lockerverse, an e-commerce platform specializing in filing trademarks for NFTs, to take part in its accelerator program.

Real estate

Blockchain technology aids the digitization of financial instruments and assets. This feature enables ownership fractionalization, greater liquidity, enhanced access to global markets, and opens the real estate sector to more investors. Blockchain allows for the tokenization of digital real estate assets and the reduction of costs through greater process automation. It also provides access to more investors through asset fractionalization, realizes efficiencies in processes, and has higher data accessibility and transparency, allowing for better access to opportunities in the secondary market.

Some of the major use cases for enterprise blockchain technology in the real estate industry include project financing, property management, real estate funds and asset management, mortgage and loan securitization, planning for urban areas, verification of the identities of investors and tenants, real-time accounting, property and land registry management, reassignments, and sales.

Consumer, retail, and luxury

The consumer, retail, and luxury goods industries need to keep pace with ever-changing customer demands. Many firms in the sector, such as Proctor & Gamble, Nestle, and Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey (LVMH) are actively embracing blockchain technology, which has allowed them to enhance tools for data management, improve their supply chains, and minimize the risk and spread of counterfeit products. Blockchain can provide manufacturers, retailers, and end users greater traceability, transparency, and tradability in the consumer and retail sector supply chain management — further reducing expenses.

The main use cases for the consumer and retail sector include:

Customer loyalty programs, such as Shake Shack’s program

Traceability of products and raw materials over their lifecycle, such as LVMH’s program

Technology to create digital twins which can link physical and digital products, such as Lowe’s and Kroger’s programs

Supply chain management

Supply chains are vital to the overall macro economy, ensuring the smooth functioning of global markets. However, the supply chains currently in use are poorly tracked, largely inefficient, and sometimes exploitative. Blockchain technology, which has the capability of programming business logic, coupled with the deployment of smart contracts, can enable asset tracking accurately; improve the licensing of products, services, and software; and enhance transparency into consumer goods’ lifecycles.

The major use cases for enterprise blockchain technology in supply chain management include traceability, tradability, and transparency. Several logistics providers have incorporated blockchain technology in their business operations. Some of the prominent companies using blockchain for enhancing supply chain processes are Maersk, FedEx, UPS, British Airways, Accenture, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, and Blockchain in Transportation Alliance.

What are killer apps?

A killer app or feature/technology refers to an application without which a typical user can’t function. Because of its inherent ability to satisfy unmet customer demand, a killer app drives higher consumer adoption. Several so-called killer apps for blockchain have become popular, including:

Dark web

Digital gold

Tokenization

Macro- and micro-payments

NFTs

DAOs

However, none of these have proved disruptive on a massive scale like other tech inventions, such as Facebook. Mainstream adoption of blockchain technology hasn’t occurred yet, largely due to end-user mistrust and difficulty of use. Additionally, blockchain hasn’t been sufficiently regulated, which has kept wary investors away.

Why has a universal killer app eluded markets so far?

According to the founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, “There will be no ‘killer app’ for blockchain technology. The reason for this is simple: the doctrine of the low-hanging fruit. If there existed some particular application for which blockchain technology is massively superior to anything else … then people would be loudly talking about it already. … And so far, there has been no single application that anyone has come up with that has seriously stood out to dominate everything else on the horizon.”

Buterin shuns the concept of the “killer app,” believing that blockchain’s value is likely to increase in the future because of its many uses (as discussed earlier in the post).

Gaming, or the gamification of the Metaverse, is considered one of the newest “killer apps.” Microsoft spent $75B in January 2022 to acquire Activision Blizzard “to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone, across every device,” according to Microsoft. The acquisition is also expected to “provide building blocks for the Metaverse.”

That said, perhaps the most vital use cases for fast-paced blockchain technology are yet to be seen, along with a universal “killer app.”

Source: BlockData