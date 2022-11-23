Blue Diamond Resorts decides to offer never-before-seen savings for Black Friday

Por staff

23/11/2022

Luxury savings are coming early this 2022 with Blue Diamond Resorts’ Black Friday Presale. Starting November 21st, travelers will be able to book their next vacation with savings up to $152 USD per night for two adults, thanks to the discount of up to 20% off being offered at its properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua and Grenada.

Following the success of recent years, and driven by demand from new and returning guests, the hotel management company will provide early access to the best deals of the year, available at any of its Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, Mystique by Royalton and Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, for a limited time only before offer ends on November 25th, 2022.

This is the very first time Blue Diamond Resorts offers savings so high to the market, allowing customers to experience the luxury all-inclusive experience that the company has been successfully offering for a little more than a decade.

With a wide portfolio of resorts in the Caribbean ranging from family havens to vibrant getaways for couples, singles and solo travelers, Blue Diamond Resorts offers unbeatable vacations to fit every personality and budget. Those looking to celebrate all-inclusive traditions and spend time with their loved ones can choose between Royalton Luxury Resorts’ All-In Luxury features and Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts’ authentic movie experience to Vacation Like a Star. While Mystique by Royalton provides a boutique-style vacation to connect with the surroundings at locations that are Miles from the Ordinary.

Vacationers seeking for an adults-only getaway can either relax at the spa or party at the effervescent Royalton CHIC Resorts. They can also rekindle meaningful connections at the Hideaway at Royalton Resorts with All-In Luxury amenities or enjoy a themed beachfront vacation at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only.

Clients who book during the sale can travel anytime between November 21st, 2022, and December 23rd, 2023. Prices may vary by property, season and room type.