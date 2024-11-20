Bluesky interest climbs by 400% as users seek to exit X

20/11/2024

Research by CS gaming site Clash.gg has uncovered recent upward trends in searches related to “how to deactivate X” and “what is Bluesky” suggesting an increasing curiosity about the potential shift toward alternative social media networks in the wake of Donald Trump’s election success.

Recent Google Trends data reveals a surge of over 200% in the past two weeks. Following Donald Trump’s recent election win, many users have turned to Google to learn how to deactivate their account on Elon Musk’s platform, X, seeking alternative solutions to meet their social networking needs.

Meanwhile, searches for “What is Bluesky” have risen by over 400%, Bluesky is an open-source decentralized social media platform, which acts as a Twitter clone, offering users a similar experience.





Gabriele Asaro, Head of SEO and research at Clash.gg, commented on the findings:



“It’s interesting to see how people are open to alternative forms of social media in light of Elon Musk’s association with Donald Trump.



“Although Twitter has proven to be a source of free speech since Musk took over, assumptions over whether this will remain have clearly impacted X’s audience, leading to what looks like the beginning of a mass exodus from the platform.”

