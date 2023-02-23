Blustream adds two more PowerHouse Alliance distribution partners

Leading AV distribution innovator Blustream today announced that two more distributors in the PowerHouse Alliance are now carrying the Blustream product line. New PowerHouse Alliance members stocking and selling Blustream’s advanced AV distribution solutions include Pioneer Music Company and 21st Century Distributing.

“Blustream continues its strong growth in the US market,” said Randy Logan, US Channel Management Director for Blustream and RTI. “The addition of Pioneer and 21st Century opens up more opportunities for integrators to elevate their AV distribution projects with Blustream solutions.”

Blustream offers a wide range of innovative and award-winning AV distribution solutions designed for the systems of today and tomorrow, from video-over-IP and multi-format extender sets to wireless presentation switches and networked power amplifiers. At the end of September 2022, Blustream announced the initial news of its growing US footprint with the first PowerHouse Alliance members offering its products, which included Davis Distribution, Electronic Custom Distributors, KOA, and Ui Supplies.

“We are excited to announce that two additional PowerHouse Alliance members are now bringing Blustream AV Distribution solutions to their dealers and customers,” said Dennis Holzer, Director, PowerHouse Alliance. “With advanced AV distribution performance and mission-critical reliability, Blustream sets the standard worldwide.”