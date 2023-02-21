BNPL app downloads grow by 47% globally

21/02/2023

Consumers have become more price conscious in the past year. Russia’s war on Ukraine, the energy and supply crisis which followed and coming with it, record inflation rates have spread an insecure mood across the globe. Rising prices for products across categories including everyday essentials have brought a substantial number of people into real trouble, also in industrialized countries.

The tense economic situation influenced peoples’ shopping habits, also during the strong retail months before Christmas, for example when 26% of Americans stated that they were going to reduce their Cyber Weekend spending. The mood was similar in other countries. 38% of UK consumers and 24% of Germans spent less money on Christmas festivities last year, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey.

Not only peoples’ spending plans were influenced by last year’s economic turmoil, there were also significant changes in peoples’ online shopping and payment habits. An analysis of the development of app downloads published in the datai.ai State of Mobile 2023 report indicates that money played a greater role for online shoppers in 2022 than before:

The app category which registered the highest year-on-year growth in the global number of downloads is BNPL. Buy-now-pay-later is currently one of the hottest trends in online payments. There were 47% more downloads of BNPL apps in 2022 than in 2021. This is a plus of 20 percentage points compared to 2020, when year-on-year app download growth was 27% in the BNPL category. In rank two of the app categories with the highest growth in global download numbers is another price and payment-focused category: coupons & rewards.

Apps from coupon providers saw a download plus of 27% year-on-year in 2022. Back in 2020, app downloads in this category had increased by only 3% year-on-year, which means that year-on-year growth increased by 24 percentage points between 2020 and 2022. In other app categories, global download growth numbers slowed down remarkably. Especially the pharmacy & drugstore category, which had its golden times during the pandemic, saw a decrease in download growth of 44 percentage points, from a year-on-year growth of 60% in 2020 to 16% in 2022.

However, since the download of an app is most of the time a one-time action, a slow-down in download growth is in a way natural once a majority of people have an app installed on their device. It does not say anything about the current use of such apps. Most of the “general” online shopping app categories in this comparison – for example B2C eCommerce and eCommerce apps from retailers – also saw declining app download growth. Another trend that hints at people’s reluctance to spend money: The fact that consumers download less online store apps suggests that they might reduce their online shopping in general.

