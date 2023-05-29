Bossjob raises $5M in funding

29/05/2023

Bossjob, a Singapore and Manila, Philippines-based provider of a chat-first career platform for professional hiring in Southeast Asia (SEA), raised $5M in funding.

The backers were not disclosed.

The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and its business reach. They are venturing into Singapore and Indonesian markets this month, with the Hong Kong market in plan for the third quarter of 2023.

Bossjob is a chat-first recruitment mobile software that focuses on online direct hire and talent matching, allowing bosses and talents to communicate quickly via direct chat. On its platform, employers from countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan are looking for talent in the Philippines, showing that there is a global demand for skilled talent from SEA.

So far, more than 10,000 companies in the Philippines are utilizing their platform, including reputable brands such as SM Investments Corporation and Accenture as well as BPO firms like Acquire BPO Philippines and Foundever.

