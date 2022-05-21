Boston Red Sox: The biggest disappointment so far

20/05/2022

The Boston Red Sox made the ALCS (American League Championship Series) in the 2021 season as a bit of an underdog as the franchise seemed like they were resetting and retooling. That gave Boston a false sense of entitlement and made them believe they can contend for a World Series. Today, we are going to discuss why the Boston Red Sox are the biggest frauds in Major League Baseball.

Pitching Woes

The Red Sox as of this writing have a 10-18 record and have the sixth-lowest winning percentage with .357 so far. The Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks all have a better record than them. In order to win games at a consistent level, a team needs some solid pitching and Boston is 24th in baseball with a 4.42 reliever ERA this season.

They are relying on their ace left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale to be healthy and be atop of the rotation. However, he recently suffered a setback in his rehab and will continue to be out after not pitching so far this season. In the bullpen, they are leading the majors in blown saves as they have blown nine of their 14 save attempts in the first month of the regular season. They need to be more effective and get timely outs, especially when they are in the lead late in games if they want to turn this around.

Hitting Has not Been Great Either

Coming into the season the Boston Red Sox lineup looked very intimidating with guys like J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and Trevor Story manning the middle of this lineup in a hitter-friendly Fenway Park as they can slap extra-base hits off of the Green Monster in left field. However, the team as a whole is 26th in the majors with a .621 OPS. Trevor Story is my biggest concern because he signed a six-year, $140 million contract during the offseason to join the Red Sox after playing his entire career in Colorado.

That is the thing, the Coors Effect seems to be with Story. For those unfamiliar, the Coors Effect is when a hitter dominates at Coors Field in Colorado due to the elevation making it harder for pitches to have movement. Because of that, their numbers offensively go up but when the team goes on the road, the numbers decrease due to the normal effects on the baseball, and hitters are not adjusted to it. Entering this season, Story had a .752 OPS away from Coors Field, which is a good player but his OPS at Coors Field was .972 so that 220 point difference is a huge leap.

You can bank it on a tough start getting acclimated to American League pitching or getting used to a new team but the numbers are not very good right now. It is not only him but it is easy to point the finger at Story’s struggles at the plate to magnify the struggles thus far.

Conclusion

When the Boston Red Sox bottom out, they bottom out hard. That is exactly what this looks like because they have a talented roster that is not scoring enough runs and pitching staff, specifically in their bullpen, that cannot figure out how to have relatively easy innings.

This team was expected to compete for the AL East lead and it’s only May so there is a LOT of baseball to be played and you cannot be eliminated this early into a season. However, this Boston team looks and plays bad baseball and is 10 games out of first place, which is the second-largest games behind number in baseball. You certainly cannot be eliminated this early but Boston seems like a Baltimore Orioles team this year more than they do at the levels of the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.