Brainstorm participates in the 6G Bricks project

Por staff

09/04/2023

Brainstorm, a company specialising in real-time 3D graphics, virtual sets, and augmented reality solutions, is participating in the European Project 6G Bricks funded by the European Commission under the Horizon Europe Programme and coordinated by Christos Verikoukis from Industrial Systems Institute / ATHENA – Research and Innovation Centre.

“Due to the benefits that the 6G network offers, the project focuses on testing several methods for recording volumetric videos and developing an interactive video-conference system inside of virtual spaces. The development team will employ depth sensors to capture users with its volume. The resulting footage will be live streamed over the Internet” says Francisco Ibáñez, R&D Project Manager at Brainstorm

Javier Montesa, Technical Coordinator at Brainstorm, says that the main objective is to verify and determine how the capabilities of the 6G network will support the deployment of this kind of technology, particularly as depth sensors quality improves and buffers with significantly greater resolution become available. The development team will rescale depth buffers up to the largest size permitted by the 6G network and the coding methods to accomplish this goal.

The outcome will be an interactive video conferencing system that operates within virtual environments and is built to work with current and upcoming sensor technologies. “The telepresence module developed in the Admire project and the results from this project are intended to be combined by Brainstorm in order to allow remote participants to be incorporated into broadcast programs”.