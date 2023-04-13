Branddocs acquires TrustCloud

13/04/2023

Branddocs, a Miami, FL-based provider of secure digital transactions and video verification services, acquired TrustCloud, a Miami, FL-based choreographing platform for secure digital transactions.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

The newly merged company will trade as TrustCloud. It will combine former Branddocs’ large client base and its in-house network of fraud detection experts, led by CEO Christoph Sauerwein, AI/ML technologies, multi-orchestration capabilities and the TrustCloud modular platform to deliver a globally compliant, and vendor-agnostic user journey. Clients include industry leaders such as JPMorgan Chase, Santander, BBVA, Willis Tower Watson, Direct Line and HDI, as well as government entities, healthcare providers and fast-growing Fintech companies, to name but a few.

Led by CEO Saioa Echebarria, TrustCloud is a secure digital transaction choreographer (SDTC) providing a range of services, including identity verification, authentication and authorization, encryption, digital signature verification, e-vaulting and e-archiving. These services are designed to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive information, such as personal and financial data, throughout the entire digital transaction process.