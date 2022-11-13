Brazilian startup Cortex raises $48 million in round led by Lightrock

Por staff

13/11/2022

Brazilian startup Cortex raised $48 million in a Series C round led by private equity fund Lightrock — a late-stage manager already invested in names like Buser, Creditas, and Dock.

Softbank and Riverwood co-led the company’s previous 2020 round and participated in this round.

Cortex is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that provides intelligence and big data solutions for sales and growth. Besides collaborating with several fintechs and giants of the financial market, such as BTG Pactual and XP, in Brazil, the company has several major international clients, such as Fiat, Carrefour, and Visa, among others.

See more: New data reveals the most popular Twitter alternatives to try right now

“Despite the delicate moment of fundraising for technology companies, the new investment, so far the largest made in companies of the sector in Latin America, consolidates Cortex as a reference and the best capitalized in the Marketing and Sales Intelligence segment in the region,” said the company in a statement.

Source: Fintech Nexus