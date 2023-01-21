Brazil’s participation in World of Coffee Dubai may generate US$ 57 million

Por staff

21/01/2023

The participation of Brazilian coffee growers in the World of Coffee Dubai 2023, through the sectorial project “Brazil. The Coffee Nation”, held by the Brazil Specialty Coffee Association (BSCA) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), must generate US＄ 57 million in business. It is estimated that this year’s participation represents an increase of 143% over the US＄ 23.354 million generated in the event of 2022.

Entrepreneurs made 350 commercial contacts, 280 just of new partners, which allowed the transaction of US＄ 17.626 million in business at the fair, and the prospect of achieving another US＄ 39.236 million over the next 12 months.

For BSCA’s executive director, Vinicius Estrela, the Middle East is an emerging and very promising market for Brazilian specialty coffee. “The growth in business shows that the local population has been drinking more coffee. We have seen many young people interested in the beverage, which indicates a promising future in the region and Brazil is already doing its job to occupy an important slice of this market.”

This year, the stand had benches from BSCA members and a brew bar. There were also three cupping sessions to present Brazilian coffees to the buyers.

BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE

In addition to the actions carried out at the event, the Brazilian delegation also organized the “2023 Middle East Business Round”. The initiative generated 63 commercial contacts, 48 of which were new, and could generate US＄ 3.1 million in business, US＄ 800,000 of which have already been closed at the fair.

BRAZIL. THE COFFEE NATION

Is a sector project, developed by BSCA and Apex-Brasil, focused on the commercial promotion of the Brazilian product on the international market. The objective is to strengthen the image of Brazilian coffee beans worldwide and to position the country as a high-quality supplier, using state-of-the-art technology resulting from research.

The current project has as target markets: i) Canada, United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Spain, Poland, United Kingdom, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for specialty coffee beans; and ii) Canada, China, United Arab Emirates, Chile, Portugal and the United States for products from the roasting and grinding industry. The project also aims at exposing the exclusive certification and traceability processes adopted in the national production of specialty coffees, highlighting their social and environmental responsibility and incorporating a competitive advantage to Brazilian products.