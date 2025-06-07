British Council drives educational innovation through Action Research, benefiting educators worldwide

Por staff

07/06/2025

Through the Action Research programme, the British Council supports educational improvement worldwide. As the UK’s organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, it plays a key role in facilitating global progress in education.

This initiative not only provides educators with funding, mentoring, and resources to implement research findings directly in their classrooms but also fosters the exchange of best practices among schools and teaching communities. Its impact cascades through local forums and Partner Schools events, reaching school leaders, teachers, and ultimately students and has already resulted in tangible improvements in participating schools.

The British Council Partner Schools’ Action Research programme supported twelve researchers from nine countries—Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Jordan, Zimbabwe, Peru, and Colombia—on projects focused on leadership, continuous professional development (CPD), and technology, addressing shared global challenges in education.

The projects revealed key insights into technology, teacher development, and leadership as drivers of educational improvement. Many focused on digital learning, AI, and online platforms, reflecting a keen global interest in technology to support education. In Colombia, 80% of students reported that digital tools improved their skills, especially in problem-solving and critical thinking. Research on CPD shows that group reflection on individually completed training leads to greater gains in teaching quality and student outcomes than isolated professional development.

Leadership was also key: in Pakistan, one of the four projects, empowered female students through academic achievement, extracurricular engagement, and leadership roles that challenge gender norms and drive community change. Across all projects, inclusive participation, from students to families and school leaders—proved essential to identifying needs and co-creating effective, lasting solutions.

The new publication Action Research for Schools: Global Stories of School Improvement presents practical solutions to help schools worldwide address similar challenges.

At the British Council, we believe in the power of teacher-led research. That’s why we support schools in the Action Research programme with guidance, training, and ongoing support to drive impactful projects in classrooms and communities. We’re proud to have supported Colegio San Andrés in Peru, Saint George’s School in Colombia, and many more in the years ahead.

See more: Mitsubishi Electric invests in AT PARTNERS III L.P. fund

See more: These 10 european countries are quietly leading the crypto revolution

See more: Ultrahuman Home: The future of healthy living is here