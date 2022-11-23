broadpeak.io simplifies content replacement for video service providers during the Qatar soccer World Cup

23/11/2022

23/11/2022

Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that its broadpeak.io software as a service (SaaS) is being used by several video service providers for video streaming during the 2022 world football competition in Qatar. Broadpeak’s API-based platform supports automatic content replacement, simplifying the management of live feeds while enabling its customers to create a seamless, customized content replacement for non-licensed content during one of the world’s biggest sports events.

Gtd, an ICT service provider recognized for their excellence in customer service in Latin America and Europe, worked with broadpeak.io to manage and comply with complex content rights for the worldwide football tournament in the Chilean market.

“We were looking for a solution that allowed us to comply with all rules for this highly popular event without modifying our current system. broadpeak.io proved to be the best solution that would be ready on time for the tournament in Qatar,” said Cristian Carcamo, TV engineering chief at Gtd.

As a cloud-based platform, broadpeak.io offers unparalleled scalability, dynamicity, and agility for video streaming. broadpeak.io is the only service that contextualizes the feeds for content replacement applications, providing viewers with a better experience and content programmers with superior feedback. During the international football tournament, broadpeak.io enables video service providers to temporarily stream live TV channels and replace content in order to comply with rights regulations. Broadpeak’s content replacement as a service is fast and easy to launch, only requiring a simple configuration for OTT linear channels within the broadpeak.io API. No additional equipment is needed.

In addition, Icelandic company Síminn has chosen broadpeak.io for content replacement as part of its services to its end users during the international competition.

“We have selected broadpeak.io to handle regional blocking for international events based on their extensive experience in video streaming and cloud deployments,” said David Gunnarsson, director of TV services at Síminn. “For temporary events like sports, choosing a SaaS platform for managing content rights is the most flexible option. We can easily turn on and off the video streaming service, as needed, for all our customer devices at once, without deploying a new infrastructure.”

broadpeak.io supports a wide range of content use cases, including live, time-shift TV, and catch-up TV. With infrastructure set up in several regions around the world, broadpeak.io ensures an exceptional quality of service for video streaming, making it perfect for live sports streaming.

“Managing content rights during a highly streamed, international sports event can be challenging. Video content and advertisements may vary in different regions depending on programmers’ requirements and local regulations,” said Mathias Guille, vice president cloud platform at Broadpeak. “Both of our customers Gtd and Síminn needed a solution that could be deployed rapidly ahead of the football tournament and ensure an outstanding quality of service for subscribers. broadpeak.io is fully hosted in the cloud, offering an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality.”