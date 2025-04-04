BSO acquires InterCloud

04/04/2025

BSO, a Dublin, Ireland-based global provider of advanced infrastructure and connectivity solutions, acquired InterCloud, a Paris, France-based provider of direct connectivity to public and private cloud environments.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

The acquisition of InterCloud allows BSO to expand its portfolio, now offering direct, secure, and optimized access to a broad spectrum of cloud platforms while fortifying its connectivity infrastructure.

InterCloud is a provider of direct connectivity solutions to cloud environments, enabling businesses to securely and efficiently access and manage their cloud resources.

Led by Michael Ourabah, CEO and co-founder, BSO is a provider of high-availability infrastructure and connectivity solutions. With over 650 clients across key industries, BSO delivers tailored solutions that ensure optimal performance for mission-critical applications. Its global network spans over 240 points of presence (PoPs) in 33 countries, with specialized expertise in multi-cloud connectivity and IT infrastructure optimization for global enterprises.

The integration of InterCloud’s technologies will enable BSO to enhance its expertise in multi-cloud network optimization, security management, and data governance, while also responding more agilely to the innovation needs of businesses. This acquisition further accelerates BSO’s strategic focus on sectors such as finance, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and the energy industry.

Furthermore, BSO is implementing operational and commercial synergies, leveraging its 11 global offices, extensive network, and partnerships with technology and cloud providers to deliver even secure connectivity.

