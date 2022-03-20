BTC Media announces sponsors and media attendees for 2022 Conference

BTC Inc, a Bitcoin Media company headquartered in Nashville, TN, announces Bitcoin 2022, the second iteration of the largest global in-person Bitcoin Conference in Miami Beach, FL April 6-9, 2022. Bitcoin 2021 saw over 12,000 attendees descend upon Miami and organizers anticipate that number to grow to over 40,000 in-person attendees in 2022. The four-day event will feature an industry day, two general conference days and culminate in the Sound Money Fest music festival. Founders, C-suite executives, Bitcoin experts and newcomers to Bitcoin will all unite in Miami around panels, discussions, networking events, live performances, entertainment, giveaways and more. Tickets to the Festival are included with General Admission passes to Bitcoin 2022, but can also be purchased individually through BTC Media here: https://b.tc/conference/passes

BTC Media welcomes 2022 sponsors: Cash App, XBTO, Marathon Digital Holdings, Paxos, Checkout.com, Moonpay, Crypto.com, iTrust Capital, Bitdeer, Valkyrie, SoFi, sFox, WorldPlay, 21 Shares, Binance US, Greenidge Generation, Cleanspark, Ibex, BlockDaemon, Tax Bit, BitStop, Tradestation Crypto, Supply Bit, Distributed Ledger, Nexo, Socure and Wintermute among others.

Media Attendees for the conference include: CBS, Rolling Stone, Miami Herald, CNN, Fox Business, Politico, Forbes, HypeBeast, Benzinga, NPR, Yahoo!, CNBC, Bloomberg, Vice News, The New York Times, Reason and more.

Bitcoin 2022 Industry Day on April 6th will be where the Bitcoin ecosystem converges with legacy finance, fintech and energy infrastructure, including content tracks and targeted networking tracks for institutional finance, institutional bitcoin mining and Bitcoin technical development. Industry Day will host more than 6,000 global industry leaders, 80 speakers, 4,000 companies, and a pitch day serving as a platform for the next generation of Bitcoin startups.

Two general conference days on April 7th and 8th will feature speakers such as the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, Michael Saylor, Andrew Yang, Dr. Jo Jorgenson, Jack Mallers and more.

Sound Money Fest (SMF), April 9th, will be a celebration of Bitcoin adoption and hyperbitcoinization bringing together the international community through music and revelry. As Bitcoin is for everyone, so too is Sound Money Fest and it is not exclusive to the Bitcoin community. Bitcoiners across the world do not fit into a single mold and neither do their musical tastes. As such, SMF will feature over 17 diverse performances across genres such as pop, hip-hop, k-pop and alternative music.

Sound Money Fest adds Indonesian super star, Agnez Mo to their diverse lineup of musical performances in Miami Beach, FL on April 9th. Fest Passes are limited but still on sale for $110. This is not an event you want to miss! This is history in the making with performances by legends Logic, Steve Aoki, CL, Deadmau5, Run the Jewels and more. All ages are welcome and food will be onsite. Check out soundmoneyfest.com for more information and to secure your tickets now!

Official Sound Money Festival Commercial: https://www.dropbox.com/s/bm99buennmb12ed/SMF_2022Launch-widescreen-DELIVERY_v3.mp4?dl=0

Headlining: Logic, DeadMau5, CL, Steve Aoki, Run the Jewels, San Holo

Performing: Apashe, Asadi, K. Flay, MØ, Royal and the Serpent and more!

Tickets for Sound Money Fest are available now with festival only passes starting at $99.00 USD. General Admission passes to Bitcoin 2022 are available and start at $499.00 USD for the entire conference and festival.

“At Bitcoin 2021, we booed, we cheered, we laughed and we cried,” said BTC Media CEO and event organizer David Bailey. “The conference ran the emotional gamut, and our 2022 pilgrimage will do the same. This conference is going to capture the world’s attention. Let’s show them what freedom, sovereignty and prosperity really mean. Get your tickets today, and we’ll see you in Miami.”

Organizers are also offering gratis and subsidized tickets to open-source Bitcoin contributors and students. More details coming soon.