BTC’s recent dip and opportunities

Por staff

15/07/2024

From Ruslan Lienkha, chief of markets, YouHodler: “Last week, Bitcoin fell below the support zone of $58,000 to $60,000. According to technical analysis, the next target may be the $50,000 to $52,000 range. Fundamentally, the price decrease can be attributed to substantial selling pressure from the German government and the distribution of Mt. Gox assets among creditors. These factors are temporary, suggesting that the price will likely recover soon. Although there is a possibility that the price may briefly dip into the $50,000 to $52,000 range, a swift recovery is anticipated. The current divergence between the S&P 500 and Bitcoin presents a potential spread arbitrage opportunity, given the correlation between the equity market and Bitcoin over extended timeframes.”

