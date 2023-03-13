Buenos Aires ranks as one of the top affordable honeymoon destinations in the world

Buenos Aires ranks as one of the top affordable honeymoon destinations in the world

Por staff

13/03/2023

It’s the time of year that the soon-to-be-wed are looking for their perfect honeymoon trip, with searches for the ‘best honeymoon destinations’ increasing by +450% over the past two months and ‘most affordable romantic destinations’ increasing by +760% over the past year. It seems that with prices rising, newlyweds are doing some research when it comes to saving the pennies on their honeymoon.

In light of this, the travel experts at Planet Cruise have put together the best affordable honeymoon destinations from around the globe. The experts have determined the results by analysing such factors as the cost of a meal for two, hotel prices, taxi fares, and the number of romantic restaurants.

The top 10 most affordable romantic locations from around the globe

Rank Location Total Score 1 Bali, Indonesia 3.319 2 Panjim, Goa, India 3.045 3 Buenos Aires, Argentina 2.884 4 Phuket, Thailand 2.871 5 Rome, Italy 2.808 6 Krabi, Thailand 2.796 7 Paris, France 2.774 8 Suva, Fiji 2.642 9 Marrakech, Morocco 2.613 10 Heraklion, Crete, Greece 2.483

See more: How corporates continue to engage with NFTs

1. Bali, Indonesia

Often referred to as “The Paradise Island”, Bali tops the list for a budget honeymoon, and for good reason. Not only is it the third cheapest for a romantic meal for two (£17.71), but it has almost 1,000 romantic restaurants, as well as having the fifth cheapest taxi rates, at £5.61.

2. Panjim, Goa, India

Panjim is a perfect place for couples and honeymooners on a budget, which is why it comes in second place. Not only is it the cheapest place on the list for a romantic meal (£8.91), but it also has the cheapest taxi rates (£2.34) and the second cheapest hotel prices (£37.26).

3. Buenos Aires, Argentina

This fiery city is well-known for its passionate tango and sultry nightlife, making it another great destination for a budget romantic break.

Cost of living is much cheaper in Argentina, so spending is low whilst you’re there – expect to pay around £4.06 for a taxi ride, £50.22 a night for a hotel, and £22.61 for a meal.

4. Phuket, Thailand

In fourth place (and the first appearance from Thailand) is the island of Phuket, which boasts the cheapest hotel costs, at £21.87, and fifth cheapest meals (£24.55), making it a great alternative honeymoon destination for newlyweds on a budget.

5. Rome, Italy

If you’re looking for a romantic destination that’s closer to home, then why not consider Italy’s capital?

Rome goes to fifth place for a few aspects, but the biggest one being there are 1.290 romantic restaurants for newlyweds to choose from.