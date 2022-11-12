Burberry joins forces with Minecraft

Por staff

12/11/2022

The luxury fashion and beauty brand Burberry recently announced that it had partnered with the hit children’s game Minecraft. This collaboration marks the first time Burberry has joined forces with a video game franchise.

This partnership has been labeled Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. This collab will see the two sides launch a physical capsule collection. Additionally, the companies will host a range of virtual and real-life experiences that will allow people to immerse themselves in the Burberry x Minecraft universe.

The capsule collection was made available for purchase online starting on November 1st. Gamers will also be able to access the experience via the Minecraft Marketplace starting as early as October 31st.

See more: Is the Crypto Market Healthy? Going Beyond Price to Understand the Crypto Economy’s Underlying Vital Signs

“From the digital to the physical, immerse yourself in the world of Burberry x Minecraft, filled with adventure, creativity, and self-expression,” reads the collaboration’s product page. “From 1 November, discover the in-game adventure, a capsule collection, and more.”

This activation will also have unique benefits for Minecraft gamers. Players will be given access to 15 different downloadable skins based on fantasy and fashion.

Source: The Business of Esports