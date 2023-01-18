Butter Payments raises $21.5M in Series A funding

18/01/2023

Butter Payments, a San Francisco, CA-based provider of a patented payments technology platform, raised $21.5M in Series A funding.

The round was by Norwest Venture Partners with participation from existing investors Atomic, Transpose Platform and Spring Tide Capital. Norwest partner Ed Yip has joined Butter’s board as part of the financing.

The company intends to use the funds to accelerate growth and expand operations.

Led by CEO Vijay Menon, Butter Payments provides a payments technology platform that ensures legitimate payments don’t get falsely flagged as fraud or lost in the old payment ecosystem. The system optimizes each and every payment for success by selecting specific times for approval in conjunction with exactly how best to present each one every time.

