Bybit brings its top-notch cryptocurrency exchange trading platform to World Blockchain Summit Bangkok

Por staff

25/11/2022

With more than 10 million registered users, the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platform will showcase its products at the 23rd global edition of World Blockchain Summit.

Friday, November 25, 2022: One of the most trusted, reliable, and transparent cryptocurrency derivatives platforms, Bybit, joins the 23rd global edition of World Blockchain Summit as Headline Sponsor on 8-9 December 2022 at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.

The advanced, user-friendly platform, combined with best-in-class infrastructure, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support; Bybit moves toward a brighter decentralized future. It also provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, emerging as a reliable exchange for the digital asset class.

“We are extremely honoured to feature Bybit as the Headline Sponsor for the event,” noted Mohammed Saleem – Founder & CEO, World Blockchain Summit. “Bybit is a pioneer in nurturing the dreams and freedom of crypto believers by empowering them with knowledge making them the crypto ark.”

