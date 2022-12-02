C2G expands cable lineup with USB-C Male to lightning male Sync and Charging Cable

Por staff

02/12/2022

C2G today announced its new USB-C Male to Lightning Male Sync and Charging Cable. Compatible with all devices equipped with a Lightning port, the new cable is the perfect replacement or spare cable for syncing data and charging Lightning devices at home, in the office, or on the go via USB-C.

“Users have Lightning devices that they rely on every day — iPhones, iPads, AirPods, the Apple Pencil, Siri Remote for Apple TV, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and many third-party accessories — but need a way to charge them via their growing number of USB-C-based connectors and laptops,” said Robert Mays, Associate Product Marketing Manager, C2G, A Brand of Legrand. “Our new cable bridges the gap, providing the quality, safety, and durability for which C2G is well known.”

The sturdy construction of C2G’s USB-C Male to Lightning Male Sync and Charging Cable stands up to the rigors of the most demanding on-the-go life, making it ideal for travel or for work-from-home environments and corporate offices. The cable’s USB-C and Lightning connectors have a symmetrical design that is identical on both sides, so it does not matter if you plug them in upside-down or right-side-up. They will plug in the first time, every time, while preventing damage to connector ports. With an MFi-certified rating approved by Apple, it is safe to use with Apple devices, protecting them from potential damage or harm when using a non-certified accessory cable.