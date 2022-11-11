C2G’s Joe Cornwall writes new white paper on building a productive desktop

Por staff

11/11/2022

C2G is providing AV integrators with a solution to the increasing problem created by aging workstations found in hybrid work and education environments in its latest white paper, “Building a Productive Desktop for Hybrid Work and Education.” Written by Legrand AV Technology Evangelist Joseph D. Cornwall, CTS-D, CTS-I, ISF-C, the white paper explains why now is the time to upgrade the way AV professionals think about and use desktop productivity solutions, diving into desktop needs analysis, DISCAS, color space, and more.

“Old desktop technology is a significant source of lost productivity that negatively impacts the bottom line,” said Cornwall. “It’s not practical to work eight hours a day using tools that weren’t designed for the task at hand. This white paper reveals the cost of this problem and explores ways AV integrators can use their expertise to design desktop solutions that will increase both productivity and worker satisfaction. It’s a win-win.”

Key information highlighted in the white paper includes: