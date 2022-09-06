Cameroon to become the next hub for crypto in Africa, thanks to Binance

Cameroon to become the next hub for crypto in Africa, thanks to Binance

Por staff

06/09/2022

Binance Targets Francophone Africa

Binance has opened a training center in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The initiative in collaboration with Inoni Tech, will provide resources and training for young people across Francophone Africa.

The crypto hub, inaugurated on August 25, will act as a training center for in-person blockchain education. In addition to providing crypto education and up-to-date crypto news, the center will host regular in-person events.

“With an average of 4.2% global crypto owners, Africa boasts 53 million crypto users, the second after Asia. Binance prioritizes educating about web three education and advancement in Africa through webinars, workshops, meet-ups, etc, which means they already know the drive to expand the crypto ecosystem starts from Africa,” Cheta Nwatarali , a Binance Angel and an active member of Binance Africa told BSC News .

See more: Crypto sees the lowest KYC fraud in Africa in H1 2022, reveals latest KYC Report

Binance is making some fast-paced efforts to make France the epicenter of crypto adoption in Europe, having achieved “Digital Asset Service Provider” status in France last May. As the global crypto narrative expands out of Africa, Binance has launched several programs to make cryptocurrencies more accessible in Francophone Africa.

Binance Masterclass has trained over 1000 blockchain developers in Africa so far. The Binance Affiliate Program is active across Africa for all interested crypto enthusiasts. In addition, Binance launched the Binance Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Awareness Tour (BCAT) Africa, 2022, to promote blockchain education on the continent.

Source: BSC News