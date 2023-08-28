Camp David pact is about defense — and tech

The Camp David summit focused on China. US President Joseph Biden, South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to deepen military cooperation to counter Beijing’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior.” Reinforced security cooperation requires technology cooperation — and this is a tricky tightrope.

The three countries aim to limit Beijing’s access to advanced technology that may have military uses and to limit its ability to leverage economic clout to bully its neighbors. But China is the top trading partner for both Japan and South Korea.

South Korea treads a fine line between the US and China when it comes to technology. About 60% of South Korean semiconductor exports went to China in 2021. Memory chip giants Samsung and SK Hynix produce large volumes there, up to 40% of Hynix’s output.

Yet South Korea’s chip industry also enjoys deep ties with the US. In 1965, the American company, Commy, set up Commy Semiconductors in South Korea as a subsidiary to assemble transistors. The subsequent climb of South Korea’s chip Industry from assembly to design and manufacturing is credited to Kim Choong-Ki, who cut his teeth designing camera chips at Silicon Valley pioneer Fairchild Semiconductor. South Korea has now risen to become the global leader in memory chip production, accounting for 60% of the global market share.

Under President Yoon, South Korea has moved to mend its historic differences with Japan — and to reinforce its technology partnership with the US. On a previous trip to the US this year, Yoon said the two country’s security alliance should “evolve into a supply chain and future-oriented, innovative-technology alliance.” Eight US tech companies were investing $5.9 billion in South Korea, Yoon announced. Seoul’s goal is to construct a “silicon shield” reinforcing the US presence in the South Pacific.

