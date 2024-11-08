Campus NaaS startups poised to grab larger share of the pie

Por staff

08/11/2024

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, projects that Campus Network as a Service (CNaaS) startups with LAN-as-a-Utility offers will grow faster than the other types of CNaaS offers and represent a third of all CNaaS revenues by 2028.

“Startups such as Nile, Meter, Join Digital and Ramen are ramping up to deploy a significant amount of Campus NaaS equipment over the next year,” said Siân Morgan, Enterprise Wireless LAN Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. These companies are adding to their portfolios with complementary products, such as 5G solutions, and working on scaling their businesses by forging partnerships.

“HPE maintains the largest breadth offers in the CNaaS Enabler category,” added Morgan. “We’ve seen an acceleration in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in most of the major LAN vendors, especially those that have a high adoption of Public Cloud-Managed LAN solutions. The data indicates that the tides may be turning on subscription license price erosion seen over the past few years.”

Additional highlights from the Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN Advanced Research Report:

– The Public Cloud-Managed LAN market is expected to exceed $12 billion in 2028.

– Juniper Mist has risen to become the number two vendor in terms of Public Cloud-Managed WLAN revenue.

– After a slow start for CNaaS deployments, we are still predicting that annual revenues will exceed $940 million in 2028.

– The three types of Campus NaaS offers: Enabler, Turnkey, and LAN-as-a-Utility will be subject to different market drivers and suitable to different verticals, and are expected to grow at different rates.



See more: Huawei revenue boosted by device demand

See more: BT international unit reportedly up for sale

See more: Telefónica concludes its international Centenary program of events in Brazil