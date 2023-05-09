Can African countries create a new mining order?

Por staff

09/05/2023

Mining agreements have long been plagued by accusations of unfair terms, where one party – usually investors- wins at the expense of host countries.

Now armed with critical minerals such as cobalt and lithium, African countries are out to rewrite their mining contracts.

They are demanding more in taxes, royalties and profits.

Endowed with the world’s largest cobalt reserves, the Democratic Republic Congo is renegotiating a $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal signed in 2008 with Chinese miners. Through the state auditor, Kinshasa has demanded that the infrastructure investment increase to $20 billion.

The country had already signaled that it was no longer business as usual for miners when it introduced a new mining code in 2018 that rattled Swiss giant Glencore.

In Botswana, President Mokgwetsi Masisi has threatened to sever ties with diamond miner De Beers over profit sharing.

Under the current agreement, the government sells 25% of diamonds mined by Debswana – their joint venture – with the remaining 75% sold by De Beers.

Other mining economies such as South Africa, Zambia, Guinea and Angola have reviewed or looking to renegotiate the terms of their mining agreements with investors.

While the World Bank and IMF advocated liberal mining codes favorable to investors in the 1990s, African countries are now pushing back, demanding more from their resources.

Marisa Lourenco is a political and economic risk analyst with a focus on mining, technology and energy. She joins the show with insights on whether an African-led mining order is possible.

Nigeria’s creative economy booms

With Nigeria’s economy battling headwinds, the creative sector has emerged as a beacon of hope. It is projected to add nearly 3 million jobs by 2025, and to top $100 million by 20230.

However, a lack of access to cheap credit is holding back entrepreneurs.

Mobile Money surges in Africa

After crossing the $1 trillion mark in 2021, mobile money transaction values set a new record in 2022, growing by 22% year on year to approximately $1.26 trillion.

836 billion of that was processed in Africa, where users also jumped to 781 million.

A new state of industry report by GSMA argues that mobile payments not only help people with their day-to-day needs, but also have a lasting socio-economic impact.

For example, partnerships between mobile money providers and pay-as-you-go solar dealers have made asset financing for solar home systems, smartphones and clean cooking stoves possible for previously unbanked, low-income consumers.