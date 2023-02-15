Can Paris Hilton Find You a Date (or Mate?) in the Metaverse

Por staff

Paris Hilton wants to help you find a love connection in the metaverse. Also, some cute collectible outfits.

Starting Feb. 13, the reality star, socialite and metaverse entrepreneur is launching what’s described as “an in-game dating reality show” in Parisland, her virtual tropical island in the virtual reality world.

So, what does that mean? Well, until March 13, the “Queen of the metaverse” — or “OG crypto queen” in one release — has built “the world’s most romantic island” where you can send your avatar to virtually meet and flirt with five other players.

And yes, you’re starting a day before Valentine’s Day. Unless you’ve got something better to do…

There will be mini-game activities like buying a wedding ring and outfit, rescuing a castaway and discovering a Love Burger’s secret ingredient — we’re going to assume it’s something romantic and not double bacon — and of course finding and wooing your one true love.

There will, of course, be a destination wedding — with Paris DJing — if you can close the deal.

Find Love (and Brands)

And it’s not necessarily just virtual romance. Paris is on “a mission to help people find love,” said Cynthia Miller, head of Web3 and metaverse strategy at Hilton’s 11:11 Media.That said, there will be stuff to buy with The Sandbox’s SAND tokens, as well as mystery Paris Hilton NFTs, memorabilia and “Mystery Boxes” that can be earned by finishing quests.

Among the NFTs for sale are interlaced love rings (there are 190 at $36.50 with SAND at $0.73) or the one-of-a-kind Lucky Bouquet ($811).

Still, it’s not all that commercialized yet, Hilton told CNBC.

“Right now we’re mostly focusing on the experiences and not the monetization because that’s just not the focus right now,” she said. “But we are going to be doing digital wearables and working with different brands and there’s a lot of exciting projects I can’t announce yet.”

Paris Hilton launched her Parisland in The Sandbox in August, bringing her fans into the Polygon-based metaverse — her Roblox Paris Hilton World dates to late 2021 — and she’s said she plans to work with a number of metaverses..She’s not the only celebrity in The Sandbox. Tony Hawk built “the world’s biggest skatepark in the metaverse” last July. And of course there’s Snoop Dogg’s Snoopverse and Warner Music Group’s musical theme park and virtual concert venue, among others.

Source: Coinmarketcap