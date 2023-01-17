Canalys Forums 2023 coming to Bangkok, Barcelona and Palm Springs



17/01/2023

Canalys has announced the dates and locations for its 2023 forums, with the global analyst company’s longstanding EMEA and APAC events joined by the first-ever North American partner summit this year.

Canalys, the global leader in market analysis and events for the partner ecosystem, will return to the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain from 3 to 5 October 2023 for the sixteenth annual Canalys Forum EMEA. The eleventh annual Canalys Forum APAC will be held at the Avani Riverside hotel in Bangkok, Thailand from 5 to 7 December 2023. The first-ever Canalys Forum North America will be held in Palm Springs, California from 13 to 15 November 2023.

“We were blown away by the response from the channel when we returned to physical events last year after conducting two years of virtual events during the pandemic. The partner ecosystem was clearly desperate to get back to face-to-face networking and strengthen industry relationships,” said Gemma Edwards, VP, Events, Canalys.

“The huge success of our 2022 events has given us even more confidence to go bigger and better in 2023. We will return to Barcelona in October 2023, which has become a mainstay of the tech industry calendar in EMEA. Then our APAC event returns to Bangkok, where we held it 10 years ago. And, of course, we are thrilled to launch in North America this year.”

The events come as the partner ecosystem continues to outperform. Recent survey data from Canalys found that more than half of its partners were anticipating revenue and profit growth despite the challenging market conditions.

Some of the hottest areas include managed services, cybersecurity and cloud, all of which will be important themes at the 2023 Canalys Forums. Expectations for managed services are sky-high in the channel, with more than three quarters of partners forecasting growth of their managed services revenue in 2023. Some 79% of partners surveyed by Canalys expect growth in their cybersecurity revenue in 2023.

The 2023 Canalys Forums will provide the perfect opportunity for vendors, channel partners and distributors to capitalize on the strength of the partner ecosystem to drive business success. The forums are known for providing a platform for the gathering of the most influential and senior leaders of partner ecosystems around the world. CEOs from partners, vendors and distributors will be hosted in five-star locations, catered for by Michelin-class chefs and treated to premium experiences.

The events support thousands of face-to-face meetings, Expert Hub panel discussions and private roundtables. The quality and depth of market insights shared by the world’s largest team of channel-focused analysts set the Canalys Forums apart from other channel events.