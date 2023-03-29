Canela Media’s FAST platform gets the Amagi Advantage

Por staff

29/03/2023

Leading media SaaS provider Amagi has announced a strategic partnership with Canela Media, a leading, minority-owned technology-driven company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Hispanic community. The partnership gives Canela Media access to Amagi CONNECT — Amagi’s Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) marketplace, which offers global platforms hundreds of fully monetized FAST channels that are powered by Amagi’s streaming SaaS technology.

Canela Media will benefit from the growing demand for Spanish-speaking FAST channels targeted toward Hispanic audiences in the U.S. The company will have first access to pop-up channels, stunt events, performance insights, and more — all powered by Amagi.

“Canela Media is a cultural icon in the Hispanic community,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi. “By helping them curate great content on their platform, we are helping them sustain their growth momentum. We believe that the partnership with Amagi will solidify Canela Media’s position as a premium Spanish-language content provider in the USA and Latin America.”

Amagi CONNECT, Amagi’s award-winning FAST marketplace, is a comprehensive solution that connects content creators, brands, and streaming platforms, giving them unified access to revenue, content, and audiences. Leading global OTT platforms are using Amagi’s marketplace to effortlessly onboard, manage, and monetize channels with its leading streaming and monetization technology.

“The strategic partnership with Amagi is a catalyst to our growth in the ad-supported streaming space. We are now able to easily introduce new channels to engage our audience and create new opportunities for monetization all in one place, helping us continue to build our winning OTT brand,” said Karsten Amlie, SVP Content Distribution, Canela Media.