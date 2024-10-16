Cardano CMO Adam Bates joins MultiversX as new Chief Marketing Officer

Por staff

16/10/2024

MultiversX, the world’s most scalable blockchain network, has appointed Adam Bates, former CMO of Cardano / IOHK, as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to take its narrative to a wider global audience.

“MultiversX have created the perfect island, but nobody really knows about it. My role is to be the tourist board – to attract millions of visitors,” says Adam. “MultiversX can already do 72k tps and accelerate throughput of existing L2 blockchain networks by up to x100. And that is a story that needs to be told.”

Previously, Adam helped make Cardano a top 30 brand that ranked above Bitcoin, BMW and Nestle for brand intimacy. Other notable career wins include creating the biggest hybrid marketing event in the crypto space, winning Fast Company’s ‘Top 10 Most Innovative Companies’ award, featuring Cardano’s CEO Charles Hoskinson, live on Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg and in Rolling Stone Magazine, and creating the Cardano 360 news show which grew community audiences 25x in 3 months. All of which helped ADA value increase 20x.



As a major proponent of blockchain tech and its everyday merits, Adam added, “Blockchain can and must bring trust to the masses to revolutionize industries like AI, finance, healthcare, voting, social media and more. Only a limitlessly, scalable blockchain like MultiversX with record-breaking tps, that can also dramatically accelerate throughput for all chains, can do this. This unselfish mission resonated deeply and attracted me to MultiversX.”

In addition to blockchain, Adam brings a wealth of brand experience to drive mainstream blockchain adoption, having overseen major marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies such as Virgin Airlines, Barclays, Paralympics, Emirates, Lego, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Samsung among others. Adam was also a Director at the global marketing group BBDO in London for 11 years, working with over 300 offices worldwide, giving him a comprehensive understanding of cross border collaboration.

Beniamin Mincu, CEO of MultiversX, expressed his excitement at Adam’s arrival: “A great idea is only as powerful as its reach. Adam Bates’ proven ability to drive brand recognition and achieve strategic milestones is exactly what we need to showcase our strengths. He’ll be instrumental in conveying that we’re not here to compete—we’re here to empower the entire blockchain industry with the scalability it needs for mainstream success.”

Adam’s appointment marks yet another leap forward in MultiversX’s mission to harness top-tier talent, positioning blockchain as the catalyst for innovation across countless industries.

See more: SQE Success: Practical tips to begin your study journey

See more: The global satellite IoT subscriber base to reach 26.7 million by 2028

See more: YouTube, TikTok, Snap algorithms under EC spotlight