Caribbean faces billions in financial losses

17/06/2024

THE Caribbean faces approximately US$12.5 billion in annual economic losses from natural hazards, the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB’s) executive director for the region Robert Le Hunte has said.

And this is a financial burden that cannot be borne by Government spending and borrowing alone, Le Hunte said.

“We need the active participation of the private sector, financial institutions, and investors. We need concessional and long-term financing, a need consistently championed by the Honourable Mia Mottley,” he said.

As such, Le Hunte said creating an enabling environment to encourage private sector participation is paramount.

“This is where the IDB emerges as a central player. Beyond financial assistance, the IDB is a catalyst for change, fostering an environment conducive to private sector involvement,” he said.

Le Hunte made the statements as he delivered remarks at the 26th Annual Caribbean American Legislative Forum held at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington yesterday.

“The financing needs of the Caribbean region are immense and urgent. The IDB estimates that the infrastructure and social spending required to meet climate change goals in the LAC region will range from seven to 19% of GDP by 2030, translating to a staggering US$470 billion to US$1.3 trillion. The Caribbean’s share, while a subset, is significant and depends heavily on each country’s existing infrastructure. These financing needs can either be met by the public sector, private sector, and/or philanthropic donors. As the saying goes, ‘If wishes were horses, beggars would ride’, underscoring the reality that without sufficient funding, our ambitions remain unattainable,” Le Hunte said.

Le Hunte said the Caribbean region is caught in a perfect storm of global conflicts, natural disasters, and the relentless impacts of climate change.

He said from 2000 to 2019, the LAC region endured 1,205 natural disasters, affecting over 150 million people.

“In the Caribbean, the IMF reports that natural disasters occur more frequently and at higher costs than anywhere else in the world. Since 1950, two-thirds of the disasters in small countries have struck the Caribbean, resulting in over 250,000 deaths and impacting more than 24 million people,” he said.

Le Hunte said a significant area for stimulating development is through the private sector arms of multilateral development banks (MDBs) like the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“These institutions, with their triple-A ratings, can attract private sector funding for transformational projects by helping to de-risk some of these projects. Given the small size of our economies, attracting private sector investments is challenging due to the lack of economies of scale and inherent risks. By mitigating some of these risks, MDBs can corral more of the three trillion plus dollars available in the market into private initiatives essential for our development agenda,” he said.

Le Hunte said the IDB’s One Caribbean initiative is a critical step forward.

“It focuses on stimulating private sector investment and leveraging donor funds through the establishment of a multi-donor trust fund. This initiative is also designed to originate transformational regional projects”, he said.

“While considerable work has focused on the public sector, there is a critical need to increase access to and flow of private sector financing. The Caribbean has not been receiving its fair share of private sector investment. The development finance needs of our region are vast and multifaceted, encompassing infrastructure, social spending, and climate resilience. Continued collaboration among all MDBs and partners is essential to maximising impact. By harnessing every available resource and forging robust partnerships, we can build resilience and secure a sustainable, prosperous future for the Caribbean,” Le Hunte said.

