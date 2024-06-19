Caribbean: T&T’s inflation rate rises to 0.9%

(Trinidad & Tobago) The rate of inflation in T&T for May 2024 was 0.9 per cent, according to the Central Statistical Office (CSO), which released its Consumer Price Index for last month yesterday.

The inflation rate is the measurement of the percentage change in the all-items index for the current month compared with the same month the previous year.

For the period between May 2023 and May 2024, the average cost of communications increased by 8.5 per cent, healthcare was higher by 7.9 per cent and food and non-alcoholic rose by 3.1 per cent.

For the period, home ownership was down by 2.1 per cent, while the categories clothing and footwear and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels both declined by 2.1 per cent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage account for 17.3 per cent of the all-items index, housing, water, electricity gas and other fuels account for 27.5 per cent of the all-items index, while transportation makes up 14.7 per cent of the index.

T&T’s official statistical body said the inflation rate for the period between April 2023 and April 2024 was 0.5 per cent.

The inflation rate for the period between May 2022 and May 2023 was 5.7 per cent, according to the CSO.

The CSO also noted that the all-items index, calculated from the prices collected for the month of May 2024, was 123.6, representing an increase of 0.2 points or 0.2 per cent above the all-items index for April 2024.

Meanwhile, the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased from 146.1 in April 2024 to 147.4 in May 2024, reflecting an increase of 0.9 per cent.

Contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of white flour, tomatoes, celery, cucumber, pumpkin, parboiled rice, carrots, oranges, melongene and cabbage.

However, the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decrease in the prices of fresh whole chicken, soya bean oil, fresh carite, table margarine, ochroes, fresh king fish, onions, plantains, cornflakes and tea in bags.

A further review of the data for May 2024, compared with April 2024, reflected decreases in the sub-indices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco of 0.1 per cent, and clothing and footwear of 0.3 per cent.

This period also showed an increase in the sub-index for health of 0.1 per cent.

All other sections remained unchanged.

In a notice on its website dated February 16, 2024, the CSO announced that it was discontinuing the use of the Retail Price Index as the measure of the rate of inflation and starting to use the Consumer Price Index “in an effort to maintain consistency with international terminology.”

Additionally, the CSO said the year-on-year inflation rate, which compares changes in the all-items index of the current month over the same month of the preceding year, would now be the official rate quoted. That is in keeping with international norms “and to ensure that there is one official rate quoted by both the Central Bank and the CSO.”

