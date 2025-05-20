Case study: How creatives are using AI to cut working time and improve results

In 2025, artificial intelligence isn’t just powering search or crunching analytics. It’s also writing your next ad campaign. Creative teams across New York, Austin, and LA are using tools like ChatGPT, Runway, and Midjourney to design assets, brainstorm copy, and generate visuals at scale. Branding Expert at Aura Print , Liam Smith explains how brands big and small are encouraging creatives to use AI for the better, cut work time and improve results.



Recent examples include the BFL Group and Sephora. Brands For Less recently launched an entire product line using AI-generated content. With a brand strategists overseeing messaging, the company slashed content production time and increased social engagement. In 2024,Sephora launched an AI humanizer for handling customer interactions across social media and saw a 25% increase in sales.



The upside is speed and scale. But what’s the trade-off?



Where AI Delivers Real ValueAI thrives in repetitive or rapid-fire tasks: writing hundreds of product descriptions, spinning up ad variations, or mocking up brand visuals. GPT-4 Vision can assist with moodboards, while Midjourney creates high-quality imagery from text prompts.

For creative teams, AI frees up time to focus on higher-level storytelling and strategy. And as the tech matures, a new role has emerged: the prompt engineer.



Meet Your New Teammate: The Prompt EngineerPrompt engineering is the art of crafting instructions that yield strong AI outputs.

Prompt engineering aims to understand tone, audience, and brand DNA. Instead of just using AI, one guides it.

Brands are learning that the way you speak to the AI matters as much as the tool itself. The right prompt can unlock a usable visual style or an on-brand caption. The wrong one? Generic soup.

With the right prompt, AI can produce surprisingly effective content. With the wrong one? You get generic, copycat results that could belong to anyone.



Why Human Oversight Still MattersAI can remix data, but it can’t invent culture. It can write, but it can’t empathize.

Brands that rely too heavily on AI risk losing originality and authenticity. Legal and ethical concerns are also rising, especially around copyright and accountability. Aura Print warns that if your brand starts sounding like a bot, people will treat it like one.

“Generative AI is a game-changer for production workflows. For creatives, it help test visual directions quickly and reduce bottlenecks. Still, it can’t replace creative leadership.



AI is great for starting the process: for getting the first draft, building moodboards, or batch-generating taglines. But human teams need to steer.

Prompt engineering is becoming essential not because it’s technical, but because it demands brand fluency. You can’t teach an AI tone unless you understand it yourself.



If brands let AI take the wheel entirely, they’ll end up with safe, soulless work. The smartest marketers in 2025 are using AI to enhance their creative vision, not replace it.”



In the US marketing scene, AI isn’t killing creativity; it’s redefining it. The challenge now is to use these tools without losing your voice.

Because at the end of the day, AI can draft your message. But only you know what it means.

