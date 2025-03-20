Celebs + politicos join global #TeslaTakedown session on 3/19

20/03/2025

Since his unelected appointment by Donald Trump as head of the “Department of Government Efficiency,” Elon Musk has slashed tens of thousands of federal jobs, dismantling key agencies that safeguard food, health, and the environment. His sweeping, unlawful cuts have left millions vulnerable, threatening essential services like disaster relief, healthcare, education, Social Security, Veterans Affairs, and USAID programs.

With unchecked access to government data (including Americans’ tax records) and the gutting of watchdog agencies, Musk now wields unprecedented federal power despite glaring conflicts of interest and a $250 million donation to Trump’s campaign. In response, the Tesla Takedown movement is mobilizing to challenge what many see as a fascist takeover of the U.S. government.

What’s Next For Tesla Takedown?

As Tesla Takedown efforts expand globally with no signs of slowing, the movement has already completed 368 peaceful protests registered on the www.teslatakedown.org website with 131 more already scheduled in the next two weeks. The grassroots global movement includes many protests that haven’t been registered online, so the total number is far higher.

Organizers promoting the peaceful public rallies outside Tesla dealerships will host an online meeting via YouTube on Wednesday, March 19th at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time to unveil important next steps in the grassroots campaign. The call will feature elected officials, celebrities and hosts of events, including actor John Cusack and U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX).

WHAT: Thousands to Assemble Online to Learn About The Evolution of Global Tesla Takedown Initiatives

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 – 8:30 PM Eastern/5:30 PM Pacific Time

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 – 8:30 PM Eastern/5:30 PM Pacific Time WHERE: Online via YouTube

Thousands of global activists and community organizations

Thousands of global activists and community organizations SIGN UP NOW: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/teslatakedown-national-mobilizing-call

How Did We Get Here?

The Tesla Takedown movement took off after Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute on January 20, 2025. In response, protests erupted at Tesla stores across the globe, including an initial demonstration in Manhattan on February 4, 2025 that led to a store shutdown. As momentum grew, a TeslaTakedown website and an Action Network site were launched to support the demonstrations, leading to a wave of protests at Tesla locations globally. Organizers say it was Musk’s attacks on democracy and the common good that ignited the movement, making him directly responsible for its rise.

